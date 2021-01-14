The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between January 1 and January 7, 2021. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

1/1 Elijah N. Anderson, 40 Mooney Lane, Lena – Possession of Controlled Substance (felony); Disturbance of Family

1/3 Dayton Patrick, 36 D Q Hunt Rd., Lake – Attempt to Commit an Offense; Possession, Sale, Transfer of Stolen Firearm

1/3 Julia Morales, 519 Ephesus Rd., Forest – Assault, Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

1/4 Austin Sanders, 40 Goodson Ln., Pulaski – Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon; Possession of Marijuana (misdemeanor)

1/4 Danny Riley, 234 Casa Grande Dr., Clinton – Indictment

1/5 Jason Michael Guy, 226 Harrington Cr, Lena – Hold for Evaluation

1/5 Ty’Jun Thigpen, 7122 Old Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Shooting or Throwing at Trains, Motor Vehicles

1/5 Tywon Freeman, 1285 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest – Shooting in a Dwelling; Animal Cruelty, Stage Dog Fight

1/5 Jarquavous Nichols, 407 Smith St., Newton – DUI/1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; Tag Switched or None; Speeding 1-9; Window Tint, Darker than Authorized

1/5 Stanley Terry Creel, 4861 Damascus Rd., Walnut Grove – Writ to Take Custody

1/7 Mickey Barnett, 982 Pea Ridge Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

1/7 Candence L. Mays, 5203 Seth Cobb Rd., Lauderdale – Public Drunk