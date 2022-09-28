The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between September 20 and September 25, 2022. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

09/20 Matthew Stephens, 834 Ebenezer Rd., Lawrence – Possession of Paraphernalia

09/21 Verlisa Lewis, 935 Hugh Mitchell Rd., Conehatta – Bond Surrender

09/21 Travis Evans Jr., 2937 Merchant Rd., Morton – Writ Hold

09/21 Randall James, 1451 Andrew Fredrick Rd., Union – No Tag; No Driver’s License; DUI/ 1st Offense

09/21 Orlando Pinkston, 610 Ephesus Rd., Forest - No Driver’s License; DUI/1st Offense

09/21 Christopher Nickson, 8046 Hwy 21 N., Forest – Domestic Violence

09/22 Jennifer Casanova Harris, 324 N St., Union – Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle; Possession of Controlled Substance (felony)

09/22 Joshua Diggs, 155 Yount Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense; No Driver’s License; Possession of less than one ounce

09/22 Christopher Brent Reid, 109 Worley Rd., Brandon – DUI/2nd Offense

09/22 Spencer Whilfield Jr, 863 Gennie Morrow Rd., Lawrence – DUI/1st Offense

09/23 Samantha Beemon, 559 Haralson Ln., Forest – Hold for Agent

09/23 Quincey Hughes, Not Listed – Burglary; Aggravated Assault; Disturbance of the Peace; Possession of a Firearm

09/24 Courtney Jackson, 102 Hutson St., Union – DUI/1st Offense

09/24 Nyisha Sharkey, 3402 Hwy 13 S., Morton – DUI/1st Offense; No Proof of Insurance; Possession of Marijuana

09/24 Steven Johnson. 232 Woodland Dr., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

09/25 Johnny Jones, 11394 Hwy 21, Walnut Grove – DUI/1st Offense