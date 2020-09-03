The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between August 21 and August 27, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

8/21 Kelvin Dewayne Johnson, 117 Bradford Ln, Forest – Court Order

8/21 Kenneth Brian Boykin, 132 Taylor Dr., Morton – Possession of Paraphernalia

8/21 Alicia Boykin, 132 Taylor Dr., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Paraphernalia

8/21 Michael Strickland, 309 Gordo Rd., Morton – Court Order

8/21 Steven Knowles, 110 Fen Cove, Pearl – Not Listed

8/23 Anthony Stowers, 149 Stowers Rd., Forest – Disturbing the Public Peace

8/23 Shatara Anderson, 131 Pine Rd., Newton – Disturbing the Public Peace; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

8/23 Tony Martin Clark, Hwy 35 N, Forest – Resisting or Obstructing Arrest

8/23 Jerome Hord, 8890 Morton Marathon Rd, Pulaski – Gratification of Lust

8/23 Kelvin Johnson, 117 Bradford Ln, Forest – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

8/24 Elizabeth Barnett, 555 E 4th St, Morton – Uttering Forgery; Burglary a Place of Worship

8/24 Nancy Davis, 719 S Old Hwy 13, Morton – DUI/3rd or Subsequent Offense

8/24 Cornelius Patrick, 828 S Little River Rd, Forest – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

8/26 Christy Frith, 4930 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Not Listed

8/26 Judith Brown, 4792 N Hwy 483, Ludlow – Simple Assault by Menace or Fear

8/26 Brandi Jesmer, 809 L Q Reeves Rd, Forest – Not Listed

8/26 Christopher Randy Rutledge, 128 Lawrence Hazel Rd., Newton – Firearm/Ammunition, Solicity Illegal Transfer