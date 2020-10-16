The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 2 and October 8, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/02 Justin Suddeth, 3333 Ringgold Rd., Conehatta – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

10/02 Trace Andrew Thaggard, 10870 Rd., 109, Union - Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

10/03 Mark Ledell Sr., 15403 N Hwy 21, Walnut Grove – Court Order

10/03 Elias Miguel Tomas, 75 E Second Ave., Morton – DUI/1st Offense

10/03 Diego Sebastian Gomez, 472 Odom Lane, Forest – DUI/1st Offense

10/04 Michael Napoleon Robinson, 506 W Spring St., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense; Sell or Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County; Resisting or Obstructing Arrest; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Law Officer; DWLS/Driving with License Suspended; Profanity in Public Place; Only One Headlight; No Auto Insurance; Disturbing Public Peace; None or No Expired Tag; No Seatbelt; Littering

10/04 Maurice Jones, 655 Red Doll Rd., Forest – Statutory Rape

10/05 Jason Pigg, 10630 E 427 Rd., Philadelpia – Sentenced

10/05 Chardarius Young, 571 E 13181 Rd., 571, Sebastopol – Shoplifting/ 1st Offense, Value $1000 or Less

10/05 Dacherofsky Gunn, 534 N Ann St., Forest – No Driver’s License; Resisting Arrest

10/05 Joseph M Perritt, 2561 Blossom Hill Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace; Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000

10/06 Maria Lopez Cruz, 1067 Homewood Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Paraphernalia

10/06 Timothy Horvath, 822 NE Pearidge Rd., Forest – Court Order

10/06 Holly Katherine Holley, 14164 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Forest – Parole Violation

10/06 Kenneth Hinton, 1155 Millsap Rd., Crystal Springs – Burglary/B&E Dwelling House/ Inner Door of Dwelling

10/07 Dytarious Jamal Clemons, 326 North St., Union – Possession of Marijuana/ Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

10/08 James Bradley Anderson, Langs Mill Rd, - Grand Larceny

10/08 Jordan Seth Grace, 3845 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor; Hold for Evaluation

10/08 Phillip Dewayne Jones, 1308 Salem Rd., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

10/08 Heather Marizza Jones, 1308 Salem Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor); Hold for Evaluation