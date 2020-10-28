The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 16 and October 21, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
10/16 Dylan Harrison, 1524 Good Hope Rd., Lake – Grand Larceny
10/17 Francisco Domingo Francisco, 2128 Fairchild Rd., Morton – DUL/ 1st Offense; Careless Driving
10/18 Lyndsey Cannon, 44 County Rd., Bay Springs – DUI/ 1st Offense; Speeding 1-9; Careless Driving
10/18 Kenneth Dewayne Patrick, 100 Rawson Lane, Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance
10/18 Darrell Moore, 332 N Davis Rd., Forest – Simple Assault upon Law Enforcement Officer, etc.
10/18 Joshua Moore, 898 Jimmie Rd., Forest – Simple Assault
10/19 Tony Usry, 4560 Laurel Hill Rd., Carthage – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
10/20 Stefanie Harmon, 961 N Goodhope Rd., Forest – DUI/ 1st Offense
10/20 Kenneth Brian Boykin, 132 Taylor Dr., Morton – None or Expired Tag; Sell or Possession of Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor); No Auto Insurance
10/20 Roberta Monk, 326 Kalem Rd., Morton – Bond Surrender
10/21 Jay Colten Hollingsworth, 6677 Hwy 35 S, Forest – Contempt of Court
10/21 Everson Reed, 109 Stave Mill Rd., Lake – Not Listed
10/21 Jose Antonio Chinol Salvadorq, 115 Old Hwy 35, Forest – Indecent Exposure/ 1st Offense