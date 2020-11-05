The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 22 and October 28, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/23 Shawn Dobbs, 1280 Clyde B Rd., Walnut Grove – Serving Time for Drug Court Violation

10/23 Melissa Dawn Rawson, 616 Tomsub St., Marion – Disturbing the Peace of Another; DUI 1st Offense

10/24 Manuel Albino Zelaya, 820 Cleveland St., Forest – DUI 1st Offense; No Driver’s License; Speeding 1-9

10/24 Jebadiah Appleby 613 Jefferson St, Pontotoc – Public Drunk

10/25 Lavonshae M Spivey, 628 West George Rd, Forest – DUI 1st Offense; Speeding 10-19

10/25 Kenneth Patrick, 415 Oak St., Forest – Bench Warrant

10/25 Edgar Felix, 107 Saint Paul St., Carthage – DUI 1st Offense; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Careless Driving; Speeding 30+

10/25 Shatara Anderson, 131 Pine Rd., Newton – Taking of Motor Vehicle, over $1000 Felony

10/25 Grover Wheaton, 207 Magnolia St., Newton – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

10/26 Lorenzo Johnson, 938 S Main St., Forest – DUI 1st Offense; Careless Driving

10/27 Gerald Lee Ogletree, 1311 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

10/28 Lynn P Evans, 1559 Steadman Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another

10/28 Lela Grace Foster, 8668 Hwy 483 N, Lena – Disturbing the Peace of Another

10/28 Cornelius Patrick, 828 S Little River Rd., Forest – Simple Domestic Violence Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

10/28 James D. Beasley, 92 Naomi Dr., Newton – Taking of Motor Vehicle, Over $1000 Felony

10/28 Catenia Pace, 1463 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000

10/28 Xavier Jamario Spivey, 1450 Watson Dr., Forest - Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000