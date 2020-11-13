The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 30 and November 5, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
10/30 Billy Charles Smith, 3637 King Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
10/30 James Travis Patrick, 3131 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Public Drunk; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Sell or Possession on Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County
11/01 Crystal Bennett, 858 Grant Johnson, Morton – Not Listed
11/01 Tonya Lachelle Gibson, 858 Grant Johnson, Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
11/02 Lazerius Coleman, 190 N John Day Rd., Canton – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm, Enhance; Possession of Marijuana; Synthetic Cannabinoids in Vehicle
11/03 Dewayne Alexander, 181 N Spring Dr., Morton – Not Listed
11/03 Marie Boyd, 413 N Benard Denson Dr., Lena – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
11/03 Demetrius Peirce, 692 Petty Rd., Forest – Hold for Other Agency
11/04 Billy Charles Smith, 3637 King Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
11/04 Eddie McGowan, 2650 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense
11/05 Joshua Sharp, 9868 N Hwy 21, Forest – Hold for Evaluation
11/05 Amy Trisler, 205 County Line Rd., Union – Not Listed
11/05 Eric Brown, 42 Robert Moore Rd., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor); Possession of Paraphernalia; Public Drunk; Disturbance of Family
11/05 Cherry Ann Hayes, 267 South Church St., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor); Possession of Paraphernalia
11/05 Jessica Patrick, 140 Flora Dr., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Contempt of Court; Disturbing Public Peace; Malicious Mischief <$1000
11/05/20 Christopher Demond Price, 4017 King Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)
11/05 Isaac Merrimon, 3605 Clofton St., Huntsville, AL – Burglary, Business