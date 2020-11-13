The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between October 30 and November 5, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

10/30 Billy Charles Smith, 3637 King Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

10/30 James Travis Patrick, 3131 Old Jackson Rd., Forest – Public Drunk; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Sell or Possession on Alcoholic Beverage in Dry County

11/01 Crystal Bennett, 858 Grant Johnson, Morton – Not Listed

11/01 Tonya Lachelle Gibson, 858 Grant Johnson, Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

11/02 Lazerius Coleman, 190 N John Day Rd., Canton – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm, Enhance; Possession of Marijuana; Synthetic Cannabinoids in Vehicle

11/03 Dewayne Alexander, 181 N Spring Dr., Morton – Not Listed

11/03 Marie Boyd, 413 N Benard Denson Dr., Lena – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

11/03 Demetrius Peirce, 692 Petty Rd., Forest – Hold for Other Agency

11/04 Billy Charles Smith, 3637 King Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

11/04 Eddie McGowan, 2650 Robert Butler Rd., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense

11/05 Joshua Sharp, 9868 N Hwy 21, Forest – Hold for Evaluation

11/05 Amy Trisler, 205 County Line Rd., Union – Not Listed

11/05 Eric Brown, 42 Robert Moore Rd., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor); Possession of Paraphernalia; Public Drunk; Disturbance of Family

11/05 Cherry Ann Hayes, 267 South Church St., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (Misdemeanor); Possession of Paraphernalia

11/05 Jessica Patrick, 140 Flora Dr., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Contempt of Court; Disturbing Public Peace; Malicious Mischief <$1000

11/05/20 Christopher Demond Price, 4017 King Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

11/05 Isaac Merrimon, 3605 Clofton St., Huntsville, AL – Burglary, Business