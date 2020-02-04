Arrest Report April 1

Thu, 04/02/2020 - 10:55am

The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between March 20 and March 265, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

3/20 Paul Rimmer, Jr., 916 A S Natchez St., Kosciusko – Indictment

3/22 Byron Tullos Moss, 11027 Clifton Rd., Forest – Assault/Domestic Aggravated Assault, Bond Surrender

3/24 Eddie C Henderson, 2428 Old Marion Rd., Meridian – Assault/Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense, Hold for Other Agency

3/25 Verdisa Loette Chickaway, 157 Rolling Hill Rd., Philadelphia – Motor Vehicle Taking/Over $1000 Felony

3/25 Johnathan Horasico Hawthorne, 513 Old Morton Rd., Forest – DUI/2nd Offense, No Driver’s License, No Auto Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia

3/26 Gevorio Robinson, 3899 Old Hwy 80, Forest – Assault/Simple Domestic Violence/3rd Offense

3/26 James Wilkerson, 1248 Clyde B Rd., Walnut Grove – Disorderly Conduct/Disobey Lawful Order, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance/Felony

3/26 Tony Boyd, 128 Beemonville Dr., Pelahatchie – Assault/ Domestic Aggravated Assault, Aggravated with a Deadly Weapon

