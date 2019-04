Arrest Report April 17

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center April 4- April 10. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Willie Charles McGee, 50, 625 Edgar Caples, Conehatta, MS, DUI Third or Subsequent Offense, Turn, Failure to Signal, Suspended Drivers License, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance.

Christopher Polk, 26, 190 N Ratliff St, Morton, MS, Larceny- Over $1000, Hold for Other Agency, Old Fines.

Robert Brandon Deen, 29, 303 Rolling Rd, Brandon, MS, Controlled Substance- Illegal Possession, Burglary, Trespassing.

Christopher Paul Ficklin, 50, 647 Raleigh St, Forest, MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Charles Wilson, 39, 1323 Steadman Rd, Morton, MS, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, Alcohol Possession of Liquor, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

Jeanette Johnson, 62, 187 Waggoner Rd, Morton, MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Dianne Wilson, 65, 1323 Steadman Rd, Morton, MS, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense.

Alontae K Felton, 1057 Homewood Rd, Forest, MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Carol Skinner, 48, 1391 East 7th St, Forest, MS, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Rodregas Lamont Taylor, 35, 912 Hollybush Rd, Brandon, MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Francisco Bartolo, 19, 530 Old Morton Rd, Forest, MS, DUI-First Offense.

Bartelo Perze, 29, 770 S Main St, Forest, MS, DUI-First Offense, No Drivers License, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance, Expired Tag, Improper Equipment, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Micheal Patrick, 55, 138 Bullah Rd, Forest, MS, DUI-First Offense.

Bhinder Ghotra, 47, 1305 Reserve Dr, Clinton, MS, DUI Second Offense.

Jimmy Dale Roberts, 57, 2825 Stage Rd, Morton, MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Michael Deen, 27, 231 Jones St, Forest, MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Jacob Daniel Foster, 25, 4720 Clifton Hilsboro Rd, Forest, MS, Child Abuse- Inflict Serious Bodily Harm.

Lapaul Christopher Blaylock, 30, 188 Pace Rd, Forest, MS, DUI- First Offense.

Zachery Prestage, 23, 360 Dogwood Hills Rd, Forest, MS, Assault- Domestic Violence.

Lee Vonnie Barlow, 66, 71 Sessums St, Forest, MS, Drugs- Possession of Controlled Substance.

Jeffery Allen Freeman, 20, 529 Independence Rd, Morton, MS, Burglary-Nonresidential

Corwin Wilcher, 18, 4859 Hwy 481 N, Morton, MS, Burglary.

Kerry Douglas, 20, 1086 Hillsboro VFW Rd, Forest, MS, Abuse 911 Emergency Line.

Latonya Sherrell Ford, 28, 525 S 3rd Ave, Forest, MS, DUI Second Offense, No Drivers License, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance, Littering, Resisting Arrest.

Nelson Odom, Jr, 37, 2280 King Rd, Forest, MS, Court Order.

William Paul Newsome, 51, 1203 Rocky Creek Rd, Morton, MS, Contempt of Court.

Ester Ann Quintero, 56, 415 S First Ave, Carthage, MS, General Violations.

Stephanie Marie Morales, 31, 1588 Old Jackson Rd, Forest, MS, General Violations.

Dwight Townsend, 36, 386 New Subdivision Rd, Morton, MS, Public Drunk, General Violations.

Alain De Leon, 25, 3546 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd, Tucker, GA, DUI- First Offense, No Drivers License, Careless Driving, Hold for Other Agency.

Kimberly M Gatlin, 19, 54 Tadpole Rd, Forest, MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.