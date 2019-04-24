Arrest Report April 24

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center April 11- April 17. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Billy James Johnson, 25, 2360 Rabbit College Rd, Forest, MS, DUI- First Offense.

Kimberly Hughes, 32, 3749 Midway Odom Rd, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

Joshua Alexander Rasco, 25, 89 Burkes Lane, Forest, MS, Speeding, Suspended Drivers License, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

Amy Teague, 36, 1230 Laura Rd, Attalla, AL, Drugs-Sale Cocaine, Opium, Heroin.

Dillon Burnham, 22, 5993 N Highway 35, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Austin Holden, 34, 119 E Lone Pilgrim Rd, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigation.

Jennifer Toney, 38, 135 Old Hwy 80, Pelahatchie, MS, Tag-None, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia.

Floyd Dangelo Hunter, 42, 6241 N Hwy 35, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia.

Jonathan Scott Littrell, 29, 3969 N Hwy 35, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia.

Toby Benson Reid, 38, 414 Nanlindsy Rd, Morton, MS, Trespassing.

Jeremiah Webster Johnson, 35, 213 Bradshaw Rd, Pelahatchie, MS, No Drivers License, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

Katherine Williams Grant, 57, 416 Gore Rd, Lena, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

Larzavier Deontez Lloyd, 30, 268 Waggoner Rd, Morton, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance, Failure to Stop/Yield for Emergency Vehicle, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Tyler Way Nichols, 22, 215 John Pope Rd, Morton, MS, Improper Equipment, Fleeing/Eluding in Motor Vehicle, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance, Littering.

Jose Ramirez, 60, 268 Second St, Morton, MS, No Drivers License, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Ricky Lemorris Hunt, 56, 417 Martin Luther King Dr, Forest, MS, Contempt of Court, Failure to Pay Fines.

Darnell Martinez, 18, Hwy 21, Forest, MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Johnathan Rodriguez, 31, Hwy 21, Forest, MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Timothy Bernard Laster, 47, 117 Thomas Dr, Morton, MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Jerrie Cornelius Kency, 27, 405 E Hillsdale Rd, Jackson, MS, Vehicle Theft, Hold for Other Agency.

Catenia Lanette Pace, 38, 146 Willis Rd, Lake, MS, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear.

Nicholas Smith, 24, 309 Mead St, Forest, MS, Aggravated Assault-Gun, DUI-Other Substance, Improper Equipment.

David Allen Upton, 47, 234 Acree St, Morton, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Ryan Jamal Evans, 32, 206 Andrew Cole, Pearl, MS, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court.

Cedric Johnson, 38, 111 Miller Circle, Louisville, MS, Child Neglect/ Endangerment, Hold for Investigation.

Wanda Patrice Rance, 26, 386 New Subdivision Rd, Morton, MS, Child Neglect.

Corwin Wilcher, 18, 4859 Hwy 481 N, Morton, MS, Drugs-Possession of Paraphernal

Treyon Letrez Mack, 28, 321 Seventh St, Decatur, MS, Burglary-NonResidence-No Force.

Kendrick Pugh, 27, 136 County Road 101 A, Forest, MS, Controlled Substances-Illegal Possession.

Robert Charles Gray, 24, 5618 S Hwy 13, Morton, MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Andres Carmelo Silvestre, 24, 266 Hillsboro St, Forest, MS, No Drivers License, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance.