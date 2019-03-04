Arrest Report April 3

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center March 22 – March 27 including arrest record omission from March 9. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Andre Gammage, 38, 4986 Ringgold Rd, Forest MS, Breaking and Entering of Occupied Dwelling.

Zack Martize Holloway, 27, 3541 Old Morton Rd, Morton MS, Possession of Controlled Substance Weapon, Possession Cntrld Subst with Intent.

Jerrell Antonio McDougle, 40, 385 Author Harris Rd, Lena MS, Assault-Domestic Violence, Burglary-Residence-Attempted Force-Day.

George Johnson, 29, 793 Harris Rd, Lake MS, Unauthorized Use Vehicle (Trespass-Larceny-Joy Riding).

Hartford Adams, 52, 23972 Hwy 80 E, Lake MS, DUI-First Offense, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Careless Driving, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, Failure to Yield Right of Way.

Dominique Rochelle Gilbert, 20, 5066 Utah Rd, Lena MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Timothy Ezekial Harmon, 30, 5700 Robert Rd, Carthage MS, DUI-First Offense.

Justin Lee Sistrunk, 25, 751 Mills Branch Rd, Pulaski MS, Hold for Investigation, Hold for Other Agency.

Cedric Nichols, 50, 475 Hwy 481 N, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, etc).

Santana Reid, 475 Hwy 481 N, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Marco D. Holder, 47, 3451 Hwy 429, Carthage MS, Public Drunk.

Tayler Dawn Henderson, 650 Kalem Rd, Morton MS, Controlled Substance-Illegal Possession.

Jered Frith, 19, 44 CR 23533, Louin MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Misdemeanor.

Kathleen Graffenread, 25, 108 S Rasco Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Misdemeanor.

Kelsey Rebekka White, 30, 5818 Ringgold Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Misdemeanor.

Marcus Jerome Johnson, 31, 194 S Acree St, Morton MS, Disorderly Conduct-Fail to Comply w/Officer, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Contempt of Court.

Danny Martell Butler, 29, 2333 Old Jackson Rd, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Public Drunk.

Anthony Basilio Castillo, 25, 249 Oak Park Dr, Forest MS, DUI First Offense.

Shakendra Lanette Wash, 33, 415 S 1st St, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Jason Riley Pigg, 44, 10630 Hwy 427, Philadelphia MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Tag Expired, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, etc), Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Misdemeanor.

April Harrison, 18, 121 Rawson Ln, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.

Christopher Lee Creel, 32, 42 Dogwood Hills Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Jacques Lewis, 35, 2832 Oak Forest Dr, Jackson MS, Trespassing, False Identifying Info to Police Officer, Public Drunk.

David Mitchell Wade, Jr., 540 Hwy E, Lena MS, Forgery-Checks, Larceny-Over $1000 (Grand Larceny).

Stevie Jean Babin, 25, 119 E Lone Pilgrim Rd, Morton MS, Vehicle Theft-Auto-Stolen & Received Local.

Elizabeth Watts, 21, 475 Hwy 481, Morton MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Patrick McMillian, 33, 1439 McMillian Rd, Forest MS, Larceny-From Motor Vehicle-Over $1000, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Shannon Lee Easter, 35, 8347 Hwy 35 N, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply, Larceny-All Other-Under $1000 (Pet), Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Michael Curtis Holmes, 31, 1068 S Little River Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Simple.

Edward Hunt, 35, 19960 Hwy 80, Forest MS, General Violations, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Titus Terrell Moore, 31, 530 Old Morton Rd, Morton MS, Trespassing.

Melvin Earl McClendon, 56, 102 McClendon Ln, Forest MS, Trespassing (2 counts), Larceny-All Other-Under $1000 (Pet) (2 counts), Failure to Appear, Hold for Other Agency.

Tramendez Sanjuan Mosley, 31, 8609 King Rd, Bailey MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Possession of Cocaine.

Reggie Ficklin, 28, 132 S Wood Dr, Gluckstadt MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Aggravated Assault.

Jeffery L. Murrell, 49, 3300 Davis St, Meridian MS, CAPIAS WARRANT-Possession of Meth, CAPIAS Warrant-Possession of Marijuana.

Jason Phillips, 1980 Salem Rd, Lake MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Burglary.

Charles Craine, 32, 207 Owens Rd, Morton MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Grand Larceny.

William Clyde Saulters, 35, 286 Alfred Agee, Morton MS, Embezzlement.

Devoe Deshun Thames, 28, 91 W Lone Pilgrim Rd, Forest MS, CAPIAS-Possession Meth, CAPIAS WARRANT-Possession of Marijuana.

Amanda Bishop, 35, 209 7th St, Forest MS, Malicious Mischief-Over $1000.

Zarion Kiante Ringo, 24, 653 N West St, Forest MS, Embezzlement.

Vanessa Hill, 45, 439 E Third St, Forest MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Possession of Meth, CAPIAS Warrant-Possession of Marijuana.

Lonnie Moore, Jr., 50, 534 Ann St, Forest MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Aggravated Assault.

Haley Marie Bass, 1106 Trickhambridge Rd, Brandon MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Grand Larceny.

Courtney Marie Harrell, 21, Kalem Rd, Morton MS, Child Abuse-Inflict Serious Bodily Harm to Child.

Angela Smith, 46, 101 River Ridge Ct, Pearl MS, Forgery-Uttering Forged Instrument, CAPIAS Warrant-Grand Larceny.

Janarious Mekall Jones, 20, 690 Harris Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Simple.

Dentavious Tyshon Lockett, 24, 607 Birch St, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Christopher Wilson, 34, 877 Dave Murrell Rd, Forest MS, DUI Third or Subsequent Offense.

Scott Dural Thomas, 30, 1336 Mills Rd, Conehatta MS, DUI-Second Offense.