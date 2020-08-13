The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 31 and August 6, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

7/31/20 to 8/06/20

7/31 Dentavious Tyshon Lockett, 90 Strong Rd., Forest – Hold for Other Agency

7/31 Brent Watson, 203 King Rd., Forest – Burglary of a Dwelling; Simple Assault; Physical Menace to Create Fear

7/31 James Martin, 222 Alfred Agee Rd., Morton – Burglary

7/31 Michael Strickland, 309 Gordon Rd., Morton – Not Listed

8/01 Houston Harrell, 7122 Old Hillsboro Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor); No Driver’s License, No Proof of Auto Insurance; Justice Court Failure to Appear

8/01 Cornelius Patrick, 828 S Little River Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family

8/02 Phillip Rush, 1056 Old Hickory Rd., Newton – DUI/1st Offense

8/02 Davian Derome Celis, 7312 Blossom Hill Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

8/03 Xavier Jamario Spivey, 310 Mead Rd., Forest – Carrying Concealed Weapon 1st/2nd Offense

8/03 Maury Walley, 8409 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Disturbance of Family; Resisting Arrest; Failure to Stop When Officer Signals

8/05 Eddie Elone Reed, 860 Martin Rd., Carthage – Court Order

8/05 Cody Massey, 332 7th Ave., Morton – Court Order

8/05 Jered Frith, 4930 Ringgold Rd., Forest – Burglary

8/05 Brandon J Wilkerson, 1991 Good Hope Rd., Lake – Contempt of Court

8/06 Drucilla McKee, 121 Rawson Rd. – Disturbance of Family; Resisting or Obstructing Inns, Holdover guests; Justice Court Failure to Appear

8/06 Justavious Romante Patrick, 135 West Oak St., Forest – Attempt to Commit an Offense; Burglary/Auto