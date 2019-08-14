Arrest Report August 14

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center August 1 -August 8. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Chancellor Solomon, Jr., 37, 268 Decatur-Conehatta Rd, Newton MS, Drivers License-Suspended Traffic, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Cody McCurdy, 23, 77 Thompson Rd, Morton MS, Embezzlement.

Reginal Eugene Williams, 39, 5249 Clifton Hillsboro Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Antonio Rashard Hughes, 30, 534 Allen St, Forest MS, Controlled Substances-Illegal Possession, Stop Sign-Running Disregard Traffic Control.

Jimmy Lee Rawson, 54, 101 New Subdivision Rd, Morton MS, Grand Larceny-Over $1000, Larceny-Under $1000, Accessory After the Fact.

Billy Wilson Jones, 55, 428 Graves St, Forest MS, Simple Assault.

Valerio Feliz Ramirez, 20, 814 Wilson St, Forest MS, DUI Zero Tolerance for Minors.

Trellis Hawkins, 30, 73 Old Hillsboro Rd, Forest MS, Felony Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance.

Treasa Carol Rowzee, 44, 398 Alex Crapps Rd, Lena MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Dianne Frances Barnes, 43, 106 Smith Co. Rd, Pulaski MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Drugs-Possession Schedule I Heroin, Meth, Etc.

Cole Graffenread, 22, Hwy 481 S, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance Misdemeanor.

Byron Ross O’Quinn, 39, 131 Goodman Rd, Pelahatchie MS, Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance Misdemenaor.

Lanora Moulds, 59, 2515 Rockey Creek Rd, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance Misdemeanor, General Violations.

Jimmy Dale Miles, 37, 890 Beatty Rd, Pulaski MS, Assault-Domestic Violence, Contempt of Court.

Byron Eugene Smith, 66, 143 Smith, Columbia MS, Grand Larceny Over $1000, Hold for Other Agency.

Mark Anthony McDaniel, 51, 1154 Ora St, Newton MS, Contempt of Court.

John C. Pinter, 60, 6648 Hwy 35, Forest MS, Felony Drugs Sale Controlled Substance.

Kimberly M. Gatlin, 19, 54 Tadpole Rd, Forest MS, Felony Drugs Possession Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court, Hold for Investigation.

Charvese Deonteze Wright, 26, 6427 Hwy 80, Morton MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Francisco Saldana, 26, 1350 Watson Dr, Forest MS, Drugs Possession I (Heroin, Meth, Etc).

Brandi Jackson, 39, 801 Hillsboro Rd, Forest MS, Public Drunk.

Harold Lewis Anderson, 53, 1455 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Forest MS, Simple Assault.

David William Wadsworth, 34, 730 Cain Street, Forest MS, Public Drunk.

Darion Demon Body, 38, 129 Bradford St, Forest MS, General Violations.

Weavers Winston Lawson, 34, 110 New Subdivision Rd, Morton MS, Felony Warrant, Felony Warrant, Felony Warrant, Felony Warrant.

Lanora Moulds, 59, 2515 Rocky Creek Rd, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.