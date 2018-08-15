Arrest Report August 15

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center August 2 – August 8. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Drucillia Monique McKee, 26, 121 Rawson Lane St, Walnut Grove MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Crystal Barnes-King, 29, Best Value Inn, Forest MS, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1000

Isis Williams, 25, 1452 Eastmill Rd, Walnut Grove MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Hold for Investigation.

Anita Rochelle Triplett, 40, 1066 Homewood Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

William David Smith, 54, 503 W Old Highway 80, Morton MS, Drugs-Manufacture Synthetic Narcotics.

Haley Marie Bass, 28, 207 Owens Rd, Morton MS, General Violations.

Charles Craine, 31, 207 Owens Rd, Morton MS, Larceny-All Other-Over $1000 (Grand Larceny), Larceny-Petit-Attempted.

Veronica Gipson Boyd, 40, 228 Brenda Wood Blvd, Brandon MS, Fail to Pay Fines, Larceny-All Other-Over $1000 (Grand Larceny).

Olivia Teye-Shonta Chapman, 33, 40 S Rsaco Ln, Forest MS, Careless Driving, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Malcolm Jalil Shelwood, 25, 565 York Rd, Morton MS, Disorderly Conduct-Harassment General, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.

Robert Marshall Donald, 48, 4687 Hwy 21, Forest MS, Abuse 911 Emergency Line, Public Drunk.

Jeremy Earl Walker, 31, 1347 Newton Bethel Rd, Newton MS, Assault-Domestic Violence, Aggravated, Kidnapping.

Timothy Frith, 45, 4930 Ringold Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrl Substance Felony.

Nelson Odom, 37, 321 Mt Carmel Rd, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, Etc.).

Cedric Nichols, 49, 475 Hwy 481 N, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, etc.).

Dentavious Tyshon Lockett, 607 Birch St, Forest MS, Assault-Aggravated-Other Dangerous, Fleeing/Eluding in M/V Felony (pursuit).

Julian Johnson, 23, 100 Hillsboro VFW Rd, Forest MS, Hold for Other Agency.

James Henry Harris, 33, 545 Ann St, Forest MS, Fail to Pay Fines.

Ervin Wayne Smith, 50, 1378 E Seventh St, Forest MS, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.

Robert Mathew Reddin, 26, 815 Hillsboro Rd, Morton MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.