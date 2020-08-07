The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between July 24 and July 30, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

7/24 Anthony Donnell Johnson, 858 Grant Johnson Dr., Morton – Trespassing

7/24 Sami Elbatnigi, 202 Summer St., Walnut Grove – Burglary

7/24 Samuel Dejuan Harris, Jr., 443 Greytown, Lake – DUI/2nd Offense; Careless Driving; No Proof of Auto Insurance; Hold for Other Agency

7/24 Napoleon Perez, 89 Waggoner Rd., Morton – Simple Domestic Violence/1st/2nd Offense

7/25 Gary Tubby II, 92 Campus Dr., Conehatta – DUI/2nd Offense; Driving With Suspended License; Expired/No Tag

7/26 Kenneth Payne Myatt, 612 E 1st St., Forest – Domestic Aggravated Assault

7/26 Jose Gomez 7410 Hwy 570 W, Summit – DUI/1st Offense

7/26 Brett Taylor Posey, 109 McMillan Rd., Lake – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/27 Harvey Jay Jackson, 236 Acree Rd., Morton – Indictment/Burglary of Dwelling

7/27 Steven Earl Knowles, 110 Fencove St., 39208 – Indictment/Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/27 Cody Mikal McCurdy, 109 Thompson Rd., Morton – Embezzlement/Felony

7/27 Demarlo Perez West Jr., Forest – Indictment/Murder/1st Degree

7/27 Kwame Stewart, 631 Hall Rd., Forest – Trafficking In Controlled Substances; Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), Possession of Weapon by A Convicted Felon

7/28 William McKinney, 16570 S Hwy 15, Philadelphia – Aggravated Assault by Arson on Firefighter

7/28 Kendrick D. Ficklin, 342 Mon Rd., Lena – Indictment; Attempt to Commit an Offense; Malicious Mischief, Value <$1000; Bond Surrender

7/28 Devonte D. Gardner, 3839 Hwy 80 W, Lawrence – Hold for Other Agency

7/29 Alonzo Wilson, 353 N David St., Forest – Controlled Substance/ Possession of Marijuana Greater 30

7/29 Marcus Bland, 1619 Culpepper Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance, Schedule II

7/29 Edward Randolph Guice, 7636 Bunkwood Hill, Houston, TX – Not Listed

7/29 Rene Ramirez, 590 Broad St., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

7/29 Isiah West, 500 Midway Odom Rd., Forest – Forgery

7/29 Moses McLaurin, 479 New Subdivision Rd., Morton – Indictment/ Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony), Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Conspiracy

7/29 Odell Robinson, 520 E Longview Rd., Forest – DUI/ 3rd or Subsequent Offense

7/29 James M. Skinner, 795 Harperville Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/30 Cornelius Laurence Gray, 4156 Mudline Rd., Lake – Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense