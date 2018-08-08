Arrest Report August 8

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center July 27 – August 3. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Darion Demon Body, 37, 129 Bradford St, Forest MS, DUI-Second Offense, Careless Driving, Drivers License-None, Warrant Served on City Case.

Billy Wayne Shoemaker, 57, 7595 Clifton Hillsboro Rd, Forest MS, Fleeing/Eluding in M/V-Felony (pursuit).

Terry Dewayne Atwood, 29, 86 Hollingsworth St, Lake MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Jerome Tucker, 47, 231 Jones St, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Jimenez Lopez, 46, 815 W, Forest MS, DUI-First Offense, Drivers License-None, Careless Driving, Stop Sign-Running (Disregard Traffic Cntrl).

Quentina Yolonda White, 43, 425 N 7th Ave, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Sebastian Gomez, 46, 274 Hillsboro St, Forest MS, DUI-First Offense, Fleeing/Eluding in M/V-Felony (pursuit), Fleeing/Eluding in M/V-Misdemeanor (pursuit).

Johnny Orlando Reed, 42, 1112 Oak St E, Forest MS, DUI-Second Offense, Work Program-Inmate on Work Program, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent.

Keith Smothers, 18, 2490 King Rd, Forest MS, Disorderly Conduct-Public Profanity.

Jamarkius Bogan, 18, 415 S 1st Ave, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Nian Clayton, 24, 7343 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Destiny Shardesia Brown, 18, 751 Sam-Lemon Rd, Lena MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Deshawn Lee Spivey, 30, 212 Joe St, Forest MS, DUI-Refusal to Submit to Test.

Timothy Jerome Rasco, 41, 155 N Rasco Rd, Forest MS, Larceny-Petit-Attempted.

Toby Lewis Robinson, 30, 1007 Hwy 18, Hermanville MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrl Subst Felony.

Robert Andrew Posey, 2939 VFW Rd, Lake MS, Disturbance of Family.

Latonya Anderson, 26, 811 Hughe Mitchell Rd, Conehatta MS, DUI-First Offense, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Child Restraint Violation.

Ricky Ray Bynum, 56, 6835 Hwy 481 S, Pelahatchie MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrl Subst, Controlled Substances -Illegal Possession.

Cindy Marie Harmon, 35, 2298 Samhill Rd, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

William Thompson, 46, 260 Renfroe Rd, Morton MS, Public Drunk.

Jan Murry Overstree, 64, 2615 AR 1010, Kosciusko MS, Public Drunk.

Shayla Onya Cole, 22, 323 Willowdale Dr, Gray LA, Drugs-Possession Schedule II (Opium, Cocaine, etc.), Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense.

Amanda Bishop, 34, 209 7th St, Forest MS, General Violations.

Justin Cash Gentry, 34, 3346 Oakview Dr, Jackson MS, Forgery-Uttering-Passing Forged Check.

Tina F. Washington, 45, 45 N Boykin St, Morton MS, Vulnerable Person Exploitation.

Cleon Nicks, 30, 327 S Rasco Ln, Forest MS, DUI-Second Offense.

Jan Murry Overstree, 64, 818 W. Jefferson St, Kosciusko MS, Public Drunk.

David Marshall Dennis, 48, 801 Hillsboro St, Forest MS, Larceny-Shop Lifting Under $1000.