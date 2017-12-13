Arrest Report Dec. 13

Wed, 12/13/2017 - 8:51am

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center November 29 - December 6.  All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
Nicholas Smith, 22, 309 Mead St Forest, felonies-DUI, other substances,drugs-poss control substances
Lavonte Wash, 21,  740 Ephesus Rd Forest, misds- malicious mischief,vandalism
Christopher Cleveland, 35, 114 Chestnut St Union, Misds- Forgery-uttering (passing forged check, etc), Larc-shoplifting under $1000, other- hold for other agency
Latony Davis, 38, 103 N Lane York AL, misd- trespassing
Ashley Alexis Jordan, 21, 4426 Terry St Jackson, misds- assault, domestic violence
Kenneth Semmit Washington, 23, 1133 Lyons Rd Bolton, Misds- no drivers license, reckless driving, tag switched, speeding, failure to yield right of way, tag expired, insurance, failure to show proof liability
Courtney Covon Parhm, 31, 731 E 2nd. St Forest, Felonies- Weapon, stolen firearm, possess, sale, transfer
Raven Warren Hillhouse, 24, Forest, Misds- drugs, poss controlled substance
James E Ledbetter, 70, 3267 Sherman hill Rd, Lake, misd- distrubance of family
Jeremy Jermaine Brantley, 37, 109 Payton St Forest, Felonies- drugs, poss control substances
Justin Darby, 26, 587 Starling Center Rd Walnut Grove, felonies- indicted, indicted
Charlie Mcclendon, 63, 90 Balucta Rd Forest, misd- fail to appear
John Davis Gibson, 35, 1333 Pine Glenn Dr Forest, misd- stalking
Jeremy Jermaine Brantley, 37, 109 Payton St Forest, Felony- bond surrender on previous charge
Teresa Burns, 53, 101 Lyle Dr Morton,  Misds- larc, shoplifting under $1000
Joshua Roberts, 26, 399 Dear St Forest, misds- stolen property, receiving, under $1000
Steven Darrell Ficklin, 29, 385 W Oak St, Forest, Felonies- drugs, poss marijuana 1st offense
Travis Donnell Robinson, 38, 269 Trenton Rd, Forest, misds- larc, all other, under $1000 (pet),  trespassing
Isabela Silvestre Perez, 27, 335 N Davis St, Forest, felony- Identity information obtaining for unlawful use

