Arrest Report Dec. 26

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center December 13 – December 19. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Richard Bobbitt, Jr., 35, 1341 E 4th St, Forest MS, Indicted-Indicted.

Gabriel A. Mascorro, 41, 108 South State Street, Morton MS, Indicted-Indicted.

Daniel Dale Boyd, 35, 518 Valley St, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst w/intent to Distribute.

Leonard Williams, 45, 151 N Boykin St, Morton MS, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Mary Helen Rankin, 58, 415 S 1st Street, Forest MS, Careless Driving, DUI Second Offense, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, Fail to Stop at Railroad Crossing, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Marcottulio Tadeo, 28, 1683 Hwy 135 #8, Morton MS, DUI-First Offense, Careless Driving, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Ontario Dwight Holifield, 33, 316 Fifth Av, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

David Perez Diego, 30, 231 N Davis St, Forest MS, DUI-First Offense, Hold for Other Agency.

Derita Aguilar, 36, 533 E First St, Forest MS, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1000, Hold for Other Agency.

Jerry Lee Jones, 67, 592 Ringold Rd, Forest MS, DUI-First Offense, Careless Driving, Drivers License-Suspended-Traffic, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Phylea Stowers, 14 Craft St, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Larzavier Deontez Lloyd, 30, 268 Waggoner Rd, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Partrick Barlow, 38, 2421 Cliff Armstrong Rd, Forest MS, DUI-First Offense.

James Haywood Martin, 40, 5448 Hwy 13 S, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Billy Chico Cook, 23, 187 Waggoner Rd, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, DUI-Other Substances.

Christopher Daniel Holifield, 33, 284 Stowers Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Tayler Dawn Henderson, 20, 128 Waggoner Rd, Morton MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Nicklies Dewayne Bates, 37, 650 Kalem Rd, Morton MS, Court Order.

Russell Franklin Warren, 47, 1251 Hwy 902, Pulaski MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, etc).

Blake Andrew Dooley, 30, 1493 Hwy 487 E, Sebastopol MS, Burglary.

Robert James Thrash, 48, 989 Williams Rd, Conehatta MS, Burglary.

Robert Eric Cole, 34, 1251 Hwy 902, Pulaski MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Calvin Earl Ealy, 38, 241 Pace Rd, Forest MS, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct-Abusive Language-Public, Disturbing the Public Peace, Assault-Aggravated Hands and Fists

Daniel Dale Boyd, 35, 518 Valley Street, Forest MS, Hold for Other Agency, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst W/intent to Distribute.

Jerome Childs, 24, 309 SCR 35-13, Pulaski MS, Fail to Appear.

Michelle Taylor, 22, 285 Boyd, Forest MS, Fail to Comply w/ Officer Directing Traffic, Disorderly Conduct-Fail to Comply with Officer, Resisting Arrest, Child Abuse-Inflict Serious Bodily Harm.

Jeremy Terttez Harris, 45 Boykin St, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Chastain Samuel Brown,27, 285 Boyd Ln, Forest MS, Disorderly Conduct-Fail to Comply w/Officer, Profanity/Drunk in Public, Resisting Arrest, False Identifying Info to Police Officer.