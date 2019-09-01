Arrest Report Dec. 9

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center December 27 – January 3. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lindsey Price Jr, 56, 205 N Raleigh St, Meridian, MS, Accident, Leaving the Scene/Attended Vehicle, False Identifying to Police Officer.

Courtney Covon Parhm, 33, 731 E 2ND St, Forest, MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Audrianna Lofton, 29, 1285 Hillsboro-Ludlow Rd, Forest, MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Eric Lee Evans, 32, 133 SCR 32, Forest, MS, DUI-First Offense, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance, Drivers License- Suspended- Implied Consent.

John William Bailey, 51, 3969 N Hwy 35, Forest, MS, DUI-Refusal to Submit to Test, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Alcohol Possession, Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Kevin Lofton, 18, 113 Kirsh St, Forest, MS, DUI-Other Substance, Drivers License-None.

Justin Tyler Nelson, 27, 9175 Hwy 15 N, Newton, MS, Drugs- Possession Schedule I, Drugs- Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Steve Earl Patrick, 53, 1830 Hillsboro VFW, Forest, MS, DUI- Second Offense, Drivers License- None, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance, Tag-None.

John Michael Sturrup, 62, 280 Woodland Dr, Forest, MS, DUI-First Offense, Carless Driving.

Quintelly Deneice Haymer, 29, 386 N 2ND Ave, Forest, MS, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Drivers License-None, Drugs- Sale of Controlled Substance Felony, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Kelvin Demond Wash, 32, 849 Robinson Rd, Forest, MS, Failure to Pay Fines.

Carlos Feerria Rojas, 50, 887 Old Hwy 13 South, Morton, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

William Paul Newsome, 51, 1203 Rocky Creek Rd, Morton, MS, CAPIAS-Possession of Meth.

Stanley Ray Puckett, 35, 51 Weldon Lane, Pulaski, MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Cameron Vasean Davis, 19, 1783 Cowardtown Rd, Morton, MS, Assault- Domestic Violence, Aggravated, Hold for Investigation.

Quintelly Deneice Haymer, 29, 105 N Second Ave, Forest, MS, Drugs- Possession of Controlled Substance Felony, Failure to yield, Drugs- Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, DUI- Other Substance.

Kendrick Donte Ficklin, 32, 408 Mon Rd, Forest, MS, Vehicle Theft-Auto- Stolen and Received.