Arrest Report February 14

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center January 30 - February 7 . All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Melvyn Figueroa,39, 16823 Watering Oaks Lane Houston TX, misd - no drivers license, other - hold for other agency

Melvin Jenkins, Jr, 41, PO box 82 Braxton, misds - DUI first offense, failure to show proof of insurance, suspended drivers license, implied consent

Eddie Terrell Patrick, 30, 2094 Kings Rd Forest, misds -contempt of court, malicious mischief vandalism

Tommy Jack Shoemaker, 28, 218 Conn Cutoff Fd Jackson, misds - contempt of court

David Neal Mangum, 30, 1507 MS 483, Morton, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia

Marsha Dione Jones, 46, 1535 Hwy 483 Forest, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia

Oscar Rigoberto Martinez, 29, 721 Hwy 481 Morton, felony - hold for other agency

Henry Riley, 54, 845 E 2nd St Forest, felony - drugs possession schedule I (heroin, meth, etc)

Marsha M Gatlin, 36, 54 Tadpole Rd Forest, misds - larceny shoplifting under $1000 - second offense

Mark Starke Patterson, 29, 821 Wilson Forest, misds - drugs possession marijuana 1st offense, domestic violence assault

Janesa L Williams, 55, 2710 Cresent Lake Dr Meridian, other - hold for other agency

Mateo Bautista, 19, 266 Hillsboro St, Forest, misd - drugs possession schedule II (opium, cocaine, etc)

Isaac Sockey, 19, 110 Cobblestone Rd, Walnut Grove, misds - public drunk, disorderly conduct failure to comply

Michelle M Dansby, 36, 4375 Norris Homewood Rd Lake, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia, general violations

Stephen Anthony Pierre, 40, 7030 Old Hillsboro Rd Forest, misds - simple assault police officer, disorderly conduct failure to comply with officer, hold for other agency

Hope Leshun McDonald, 32, 338 Grover Ave Forest, misd - public drunk

Mose Orozco, 41, Forest ms, misds - DUI first offense, failure to show proof liability insurance, no drivers license

Joshua Sharp, 39, 9868 Hwy 21 Forest, misd - contempt of court failure to pay fines and restitutions

Jazlyn Renea Lindsey, 22, 112 Lindsey Rd Morton, misd - drugs possession paraphernalia

Cedric Nichols, 49, 629 Hwy 481 North Morton, felony - drugs sale controlled substance

Samantha Diane Parisi, 35, 899 Hopewell Rd Lake, felony - probation/parole violation

David Ray Cumberland, 37, 823 Herring Rd Morton, misd - contempt of court

Davis Darby, 54, 514 E Rhinewalt Rd Lena, misd - simple assault, other - hold for other agency

Stevie Lee Adcox, 40, 3516 SCR 135 Morton, felony - probation/parole violation

Malcolm Cole Allen, 33, 437 Morris Tullos Dr Morton, misds - no drivers license, drugs possession marijuana 1st offense, identify false information to police officer

Deshawn Lee Spivey 30, 212 Joe St Forest, misd - failure to pay fines