Arrest Report February 19

  • 220 reads
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 11:58am

2/7 Troy Watts, Jr., 2275 Big Wood Rd, Lena – Trespassing

2/7 Keith Jordan, 1603 Greengable Pl Rd., Terry – Court Order - Hold for Other Agency

2/7 Jacques Lanelson Lewis, 920 George St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct - Disobey Lawful Order

2/7 Betyna Leshara Gage, 1377 Haralson Rd., Forest – Disorderly Conduct - Disobey Lawful Order

2/7 Freddie Lorenzo Thomas, 810 Haralson Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana-<30G, 2nd Offense -  Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I, Contempt of Court

2/8 Lance Larone McClain, 76 Ted Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another - Disorderly Conduct, Disobey Lawful Order

2/8 Sergio Sandoval Arequin, 3965 Bufkins Rd., Walnut Grove – Public Drunk - Possession of Paraphernalia

2/8 Deidra Lloyd, 724 Grant Johnson Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance, misdemeanor - Possession of Marijuana/Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

2/8 Steve Patrick, 227 Patrick Ln., Forest – DUI, 3rd or Subsequent Offense -  No Driver’s License, None or Expired Tag

2/8 Byron Ross Oquinn, 131 Goodman Rd., Pelahatchie – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Misdemeanor – DUI 1st Offense, No Seatbelt

2/8 Justin Woodrow Marcangeli, 11811 Hwy 485 Rd., Philadelphia – Shoplifting, Felony, Value over $1000 – 1st Offense value $1000 or less

2/8 Elysia Nicole Perez, 506 W Church Rd., Newton – Shoplifting, Felony, over $1000 - Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

2/8 Melissa Leigh Harris, 5568 Newton Calhoun Rd., Newton- Shoplifting, Felony, Value over $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony

2/9 Darion Body, 129 Bradford Ln., Forest – No Auto Insurance - DUI Refusal -  Possession of Controlled Substance, felony –  Possession of Marijuana, greater than 30 – No Driver’s License

2/9 Lendell Chavone McEntee, 584 Martin Luther King Dr., Morton – Taking of Motor Vehicle, Over $1000 Larceny

2/9 Joseph Lynn Smith, 540 Phillips Dr., Morton – Disturbing the Public Peace, Threat by Letter or Notice

2/9 Antwan Lametrus Taylor, 538 W Fountain Rd., Forest – DUI, 2nd Offense – Driving with License Suspended – No Auto Insurance

2/9 Linton Watts, 745 Jack Lee Rd., Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another

2/10 James Hayward Martin, 1548 S Dr., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony

2/10 Isabella Willis, 154 Cobble Stone Rd., Walnut Grove – Driving with Suspended License, 2nd Offense – No Auto Insurance

2/10 Steven Nance, 148 Mt. Horeb Rd, Meridian – Shoplifting – Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II

2/10 Paul Michael Rodrique, 9873 Hwy 21 N, Forest – Disturbance of Family

2/11 Rapheal Jones, 103 Popular Rd., Morton – Shooting into a Dwelling

2/11 Antonio Demond Doss, 21 Craft St. – Sentenced

2/11 Terrence Ramar Smith, 5240 Ponderosa Rd., Lake – Warrant, City

2/11 Christopher Holloway, 6772 Hwy 13, Lena – Hold for Other Agency

2/12 Nyjalik Fitzgerald Ware, 545 Pike Rd., Lena – Contempt of Court

2/12 Roberta Monk, Cooperville Rd., Morton – Burglary, Dwelling, Break Inner Door, Lawfully

2/12 Harvey Jackson, 236 Acree St., Morton – Hold for Evaluation, Burglary, Business

2/12 LaQuita Kerrica Ducksworth, 601 Birch St., Forest – Shoplifting, 2nd Offense, Value $1000 or less

2/12 Mandy Grace Stewart, 109 Old Black and White Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, misdemeanor

2/12 Kathleen Lonshea Graffenread, 108 S Rasco Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, misdemeanor

2/13 Ricky Moffett, 148 Walton Dr., Forest – DUI, 1st Offense – No Auto Insurance – No Driver’s License – DUI Refusal

2/13 Benjamine Fortenberry, 46 Hillsboro-Ludlow Rd., Forest – Assault, Simple, Physical Menace to Cause Fear

2/13 Raul Figueredo, 51 Hood Rd., Forest – DUI, 3rd or Subsequent Offense – No Seatbelt

2/13 Serdrick Demond Lyles, 10364 Hillsboro-Ludlow Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, greater 30 – Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I

2/13 James Vargas, 50 Allen St., Forest – Trespassing upon Lands of Another – Disturbing the Peace of Another

2/13 Corwin Joshua Wilcher, 303 McRaven Rd., Union – Possession of Paraphernalia

Obituaries

Mary Lee Summers Crimm
Mary Lee Summers Crimm, age 88, died peacefully Friday, February 14, 2020.
Rev. William David Bryant
Oliver Triplett
H. Latrelle Ashley
David H. Watkins
Mary Evelyn Alford

Weddings-Birthdays

22ND ANNIVERSARY
Mr. and Mrs. Albert and Debra Reed will celebrate their 22nd anniversary of marriage on February... READ MORE
Pittman McCurdy to wed
To Wed Sunday
McDaniel, Reiss to exchange Vows
Lott, Leach to exchange wedding vows
Carter, Sims to wed July 20

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.