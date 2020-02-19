Arrest Report February 19

2/7 Troy Watts, Jr., 2275 Big Wood Rd, Lena – Trespassing

2/7 Keith Jordan, 1603 Greengable Pl Rd., Terry – Court Order - Hold for Other Agency

2/7 Jacques Lanelson Lewis, 920 George St., Forest – Disorderly Conduct - Disobey Lawful Order

2/7 Betyna Leshara Gage, 1377 Haralson Rd., Forest – Disorderly Conduct - Disobey Lawful Order

2/7 Freddie Lorenzo Thomas, 810 Haralson Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana-<30G, 2nd Offense - Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I, Contempt of Court

2/8 Lance Larone McClain, 76 Ted Rd., Morton – Disturbing the Peace of Another - Disorderly Conduct, Disobey Lawful Order

2/8 Sergio Sandoval Arequin, 3965 Bufkins Rd., Walnut Grove – Public Drunk - Possession of Paraphernalia

2/8 Deidra Lloyd, 724 Grant Johnson Rd., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance, misdemeanor - Possession of Marijuana/Syn Cannabinoids in Motor Vehicle

2/8 Steve Patrick, 227 Patrick Ln., Forest – DUI, 3rd or Subsequent Offense - No Driver’s License, None or Expired Tag

2/8 Byron Ross Oquinn, 131 Goodman Rd., Pelahatchie – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Misdemeanor – DUI 1st Offense, No Seatbelt

2/8 Justin Woodrow Marcangeli, 11811 Hwy 485 Rd., Philadelphia – Shoplifting, Felony, Value over $1000 – 1st Offense value $1000 or less

2/8 Elysia Nicole Perez, 506 W Church Rd., Newton – Shoplifting, Felony, over $1000 - Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

2/8 Melissa Leigh Harris, 5568 Newton Calhoun Rd., Newton- Shoplifting, Felony, Value over $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony

2/9 Darion Body, 129 Bradford Ln., Forest – No Auto Insurance - DUI Refusal - Possession of Controlled Substance, felony – Possession of Marijuana, greater than 30 – No Driver’s License

2/9 Lendell Chavone McEntee, 584 Martin Luther King Dr., Morton – Taking of Motor Vehicle, Over $1000 Larceny

2/9 Joseph Lynn Smith, 540 Phillips Dr., Morton – Disturbing the Public Peace, Threat by Letter or Notice

2/9 Antwan Lametrus Taylor, 538 W Fountain Rd., Forest – DUI, 2nd Offense – Driving with License Suspended – No Auto Insurance

2/9 Linton Watts, 745 Jack Lee Rd., Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another

2/10 James Hayward Martin, 1548 S Dr., Morton – Possession of Controlled Substance, Felony

2/10 Isabella Willis, 154 Cobble Stone Rd., Walnut Grove – Driving with Suspended License, 2nd Offense – No Auto Insurance

2/10 Steven Nance, 148 Mt. Horeb Rd, Meridian – Shoplifting – Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II

2/10 Paul Michael Rodrique, 9873 Hwy 21 N, Forest – Disturbance of Family

2/11 Rapheal Jones, 103 Popular Rd., Morton – Shooting into a Dwelling

2/11 Antonio Demond Doss, 21 Craft St. – Sentenced

2/11 Terrence Ramar Smith, 5240 Ponderosa Rd., Lake – Warrant, City

2/11 Christopher Holloway, 6772 Hwy 13, Lena – Hold for Other Agency

2/12 Nyjalik Fitzgerald Ware, 545 Pike Rd., Lena – Contempt of Court

2/12 Roberta Monk, Cooperville Rd., Morton – Burglary, Dwelling, Break Inner Door, Lawfully

2/12 Harvey Jackson, 236 Acree St., Morton – Hold for Evaluation, Burglary, Business

2/12 LaQuita Kerrica Ducksworth, 601 Birch St., Forest – Shoplifting, 2nd Offense, Value $1000 or less

2/12 Mandy Grace Stewart, 109 Old Black and White Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, misdemeanor

2/12 Kathleen Lonshea Graffenread, 108 S Rasco Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, misdemeanor

2/13 Ricky Moffett, 148 Walton Dr., Forest – DUI, 1st Offense – No Auto Insurance – No Driver’s License – DUI Refusal

2/13 Benjamine Fortenberry, 46 Hillsboro-Ludlow Rd., Forest – Assault, Simple, Physical Menace to Cause Fear

2/13 Raul Figueredo, 51 Hood Rd., Forest – DUI, 3rd or Subsequent Offense – No Seatbelt

2/13 Serdrick Demond Lyles, 10364 Hillsboro-Ludlow Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II – Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, greater 30 – Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule I

2/13 James Vargas, 50 Allen St., Forest – Trespassing upon Lands of Another – Disturbing the Peace of Another

2/13 Corwin Joshua Wilcher, 303 McRaven Rd., Union – Possession of Paraphernalia