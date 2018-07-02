Arrest Report February 7

  • 55 reads
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 11:31am

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center January 24 - January 30. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Derik Leckon Patrick, 21, 122 Bullah Rd Forest, misd - disorderly conduct, failure to comply

Jimmy Lee Ledbetter, 41, Sherman Hill Lake, felony - court order

Jessica Lynn Redmond, 36, 202 Grimes St Pelahatchie, felony - capias possession meth

Rodney Keith Reid, 39, 13898 Clifton Rd Forest, misd - disturbance of family

Amber Nicole Weaver, 33, 1378 George St Forest, misd - disturbance of family

Jeremy Hollis, 40, 5154 Hwy 500 Lena, felony - false pretense, bad check

Christie Wilkerson, 29, 5742 Ephesus Rd Forest, felony - drugs possession schedule I (heroin, meth,etc), misds - improper equipment

David Rocky Sparr, 30, 2229 Old Forest Rd Forest, misd - disturbing the public peace

Eduardo Mascorro, 19, Forest, misds - public drunk

Ron Christopher Page, 45, 308 Wash Dr, Forest, misds - failure to pay fines

Echo Mayo - 27, 22586 Hwy 80 Lake, felony - drugs possession schedule I (heroin ,meth,etc)

Robert Destry Wilkerson, 29, 303 SCR 481-1 Pulaski, felony - drugs possession of control substance

Jimmy Lavelle Mitchell, 31, 107 Parker St Newton, misd - disturbing the public peace

Demarus Raheem Jones, 24, 522 Hwy 481 Morton, misds - improper equipment, disorderly conduct, failure to comply with officer, impersonating law enforcement officer

Shannon E Carnley, 35, 266 Hillsboro St Forest, felony - drugs possession of control substance, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia

Tramendez Mosley, 30, 8609 King Rd, Bailey MS, felony, drugs possession control substances

Timothy Ealy, 22, 9868 Hwy 21 Forest, misds - burglary

Brian Renfroe, 34, 353 Kalem Rd Morton, misds- disturbing the public peace

Clifton Neal Pryor, 45, 7744 Hwy 21 N Forest, felony - drugs sale controlled substance

Ross Avory Amos, 28, 616 S Davis St APT Forest, misd - contempt of court, failure to pay fines and restitution

Kenneth Landon Waggoner, 26, 1507 Hwy 483 Morton, misds - warrant served on city case, telephone harassment

Maurice Stewart, 44, 863 Hwy 487 Lena, felony - drugs possession control substance, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia, durgs possession marijuana 1st offense

Eugene Patrick, 18, 618 Davis St Forest, misds - drugs possession marijuana 1st offense

Ricky Horton, 54, 778 N Merton St, Memphis TN, felonies- capias aggravated assault 1,capias taking away a vehicle

Sports

Forest boys, girls claim victory in county tourney

The Forest Bearcats captured the 2018 Scott County basketball tournament Saturday Night with a... READ MORE

All Tournament
Most Valuable
Joiner named to lead EC’s women’s soccer program

Social

Hope and Faith

Emily Dickinson once said that “hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and... READ MORE

The Message
Morton News
Forest News
Sebastopol News
Pleasant Hill News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.