Arrest Report February 7

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center January 24 - January 30. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Derik Leckon Patrick, 21, 122 Bullah Rd Forest, misd - disorderly conduct, failure to comply

Jimmy Lee Ledbetter, 41, Sherman Hill Lake, felony - court order

Jessica Lynn Redmond, 36, 202 Grimes St Pelahatchie, felony - capias possession meth

Rodney Keith Reid, 39, 13898 Clifton Rd Forest, misd - disturbance of family

Amber Nicole Weaver, 33, 1378 George St Forest, misd - disturbance of family

Jeremy Hollis, 40, 5154 Hwy 500 Lena, felony - false pretense, bad check

Christie Wilkerson, 29, 5742 Ephesus Rd Forest, felony - drugs possession schedule I (heroin, meth,etc), misds - improper equipment

David Rocky Sparr, 30, 2229 Old Forest Rd Forest, misd - disturbing the public peace

Eduardo Mascorro, 19, Forest, misds - public drunk

Ron Christopher Page, 45, 308 Wash Dr, Forest, misds - failure to pay fines

Echo Mayo - 27, 22586 Hwy 80 Lake, felony - drugs possession schedule I (heroin ,meth,etc)

Robert Destry Wilkerson, 29, 303 SCR 481-1 Pulaski, felony - drugs possession of control substance

Jimmy Lavelle Mitchell, 31, 107 Parker St Newton, misd - disturbing the public peace

Demarus Raheem Jones, 24, 522 Hwy 481 Morton, misds - improper equipment, disorderly conduct, failure to comply with officer, impersonating law enforcement officer

Shannon E Carnley, 35, 266 Hillsboro St Forest, felony - drugs possession of control substance, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia

Tramendez Mosley, 30, 8609 King Rd, Bailey MS, felony, drugs possession control substances

Timothy Ealy, 22, 9868 Hwy 21 Forest, misds - burglary

Brian Renfroe, 34, 353 Kalem Rd Morton, misds- disturbing the public peace

Clifton Neal Pryor, 45, 7744 Hwy 21 N Forest, felony - drugs sale controlled substance

Ross Avory Amos, 28, 616 S Davis St APT Forest, misd - contempt of court, failure to pay fines and restitution

Kenneth Landon Waggoner, 26, 1507 Hwy 483 Morton, misds - warrant served on city case, telephone harassment

Maurice Stewart, 44, 863 Hwy 487 Lena, felony - drugs possession control substance, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia, durgs possession marijuana 1st offense

Eugene Patrick, 18, 618 Davis St Forest, misds - drugs possession marijuana 1st offense

Ricky Horton, 54, 778 N Merton St, Memphis TN, felonies- capias aggravated assault 1,capias taking away a vehicle