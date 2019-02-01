Arrest Report January 2

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center December 20 – December 26. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Billy Patrick, 58, 1523 Hawthorn Place, Clinton, MS, Assault- Simple.

Clinton Watts, 50, 745 Jack Lee Dr, Forest, MS, Disturbance of Family, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.

Marcus Jerome Lloyd, 41, 287 Coward Town Rd, Morton, MS, Conspiracy to Commit Crime.

Stanley Ray Puckett, 35, 51 Weldon Lane, Pulaski, MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Carolyn Hughes, 56, 1291 Watson, Forest, MS, Disturbance of Family.

Kristen Coghlan, 29, 1409 Second St, Pelahatchie, MS, Bad Checks, Hold for Other Agency.

Delvegas Gray, 26, 536 Graytown Rd, Lake, MS, Aggravated Assault- Other Dangerous, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent.

Brandon Lee Moore, 22, 624 SCR 35-18, Forest, MS, Shoplifting Under $1000- First Offense.

Lamar Dewayne Davis, 30, 1094 East 4th St, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Lorenzo Johnson, 43, 938 S Main St, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Alcohol/Beer Possession in a Dry County.

Eddie Terrell Gilbert, 41, 115 Nate Rd, Lake, MS, Abusing 911 Emergency Line.

Lynn Bland, 60, 316 S 5th Ave, Forest, MS, Public Drunk.

Kendrick Donte Ficklin, 32, 408 Mon Rd, Forest, MS, Contempt of Court.

Celia Ficklin, 33, 408 Mon Rd, Forest, MS, Failure to Comply with Officer Directing Traffic.

Tawan Townsend, 19, 7695 Steve Dr, Lake, MS, DUI- Other Substance.

Francisco Lopez, 21, 415 Wilson St, Forest, MS, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest.

Orlando Pinkston, 45, 2364 Cliff Armstrong Rd, Forest, MS, Public Drunk.

Larry Oscar Nunnery, 47, 9914 Hwy 495, Meridian, MS, CAPIAS- Shoplifting.

Donna Creel, 37, 2290 Conehatta Rd, Lake, MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.