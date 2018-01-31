Arrest Report January 31

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center January 17 - January 24. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Montique Gray, 25, 612 Birch St Forest, misds - assault, domestic violence, disorderly conduct, failure to comply

Christopher Daniel Holifield, 32, 284 Stowers Rd Forest, misds - disturbing the public peace, general violations

Kenny Gipson, 52, 119 Kirby Rd Pelahatchie, misd - larceny, all other, under $1000 (pet)

Teddy Ray Bennett, 53, 543 Ringgold Rd Forest, misds - bond surrender on previous charges, contempt of court

Harold Eddie Watts, 57, 6204 Lang Mill Rd Forest, misd - contempt of court

Kelsey Nitoa John, 27, 67 Choctaw Rd Conehatta, misd - public drunk

John Tubby, 25, 118 Dion Rd Carthage, misd - assault, domestic violence

Cassandra K Stephens, 33, 63 Choctaw Rd Conehatta, misds - suspended drivers license, traffic, failure to show proof liability insurance, DUI second offense

Paul William Newsome, 50, 1203 Rocky Creek Rd Morton, felony - drugs possession of  control substance, misds - contempt of court, failure to pay fines, restitutions, no drivers license, littering

Jason Dewight Shoemake, 32, 11960 Rd Philadelphia, misd - DUI, refusal to submit to test

Tommasha Mitchell, 25, 1003 East 2nd St Forest, misds - speeding, suspended drivers license, implied consent, failure to show proof liability insurance, general violations

Feliciano Flores, 38, 1619 Wildwood St, Huntsville TX, felony - trafficking in controlled substances, other - hold for other agency

Jodie Maine, 49, 410 Lyndale highland, Highland TX, felony - trafficking in controlled substances, other - hold for other agency

Roderick Denard Butler, 23, Dallas TX, felony - stolen property, receiving, over $1000,  other - held for investigation

Eddie Lee Floyd, 61, 544 East 2nd Ave Morton, misd - public drunk

Damion Shepard, 34, 7021 Midway Odom Rd Forest, misd - simple assault

Aaron Mosley, 19, 332 Fore Rd Lena, felony - burglary

Joston Earl Davis, 24, 9726 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd Lena, misds - disorderly Conduct, abusive language

Sandra Renee Johnson, 46, 113 Nate Rd Lake, misds - disorderly conduct, abusive language

