Arrest Report July 11

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center June 28 – July 4. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Deonte M. Towner, 22, 518 Valley St, Forest MS, PC-Robbery.

John Purvis, 48, 1480 Hwy 80 W, Morton MS, Drivers License-None, Drugs-Poss Marijuana 1st Offense, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Reckless Driving, Fleeing/Eluding in M/V Felony Pursuit, Failure to Stop /Yield for Emergency Veh.

Jeffery Allen Freeman, 19, 529 Independence Rd, Morton MS, Trespassing, Begging-Vagrancy, Assault-Simple.

Francisco Martin Gomez, 25, 160 Pace St, Forest MS, Court Order.

Devonta Boyd, 24, 317 White Head Rd, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, General Violations.

Melissa Michelle Johnson, 37, 4310 Hazzey Av, Milwaukee WI, Assault-Simple, Public Drunk, Arrest-Resisting, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply w/Ofcr.

Willie Dushawn Thigpen, 26, 42 Robert Moore Rd, Lake MS, Contempt of Court, Fail to Pay Fines.

Jorge Felipe Diego, 53, 612 Banks St, Forest MS, Child Abuse-Inflict Serious Bodily Harm.

Vincent Lamont Slaughter, 25, 6498 Hwy 35 N, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Drivers License-None, Seatbelt Violation, Stop Sign-Running (Disregard Trfc Cntrl).

Herlena Lachea Braggs, 37, 1849 Pecan Rd, Newton MS, Hold for Other Agency, Contempt of Court.

Elizabeth Chasity Martin, 22, 2227 Fairchild Rd, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrl Subst Felony.

Emya Lyles, 19, 923 E Seventh St, Forest MS, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1000-First Offense.

Daroddrick Antonyo McKee, 25, 179 Watson Dr, Forest MS, DUI-First Offense, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Speeding.

Jessie Lee Creel, 22, 2298 S Sims Hill Rd, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Darrell Simons, 58, 571 Old Hwy 13 S, Morton MS, General Violations.

Joseph Pete Evans, 33, 7732 Hwy 80 W, Morton MS, Trespassing.

Debbie Lorries Kennedy, 61, 4214 20th St, Meridian MS, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1000.

Demitchell McKinnis, 40, 119 Haynes Chapel Rd, Pelahatchie MS, Contempt of Court-Failure to Pay Fines/Restitution.

Juan Ramirez, 30, 220 Carruth Dr SE, Marrietta GA, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Juan Gallardo, 28, 220 S Carruth Dr SE, Marietta GA, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Joshua Sharp, 40, 9868 Hwy 21, Forest MS, Reckless Driving, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Amy Nicole Trisler, 45, 205 County Line Rd, Union MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Timothy Demond Bridges, 29, 319 Rasco Lane, Forest MS, Weapon-Stolen Firearm-Possession/Sale/Transfer, Drugs-Possession Marijuana 1st Offense.

James C. Eure, 31, 5501 Old Hillsboro Rd, Forest MS, DUI First Offense.

Antonio McClendon, 46, 225 Lee Rd, Lena MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin/Meth/Etc).