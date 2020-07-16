The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between June 17 and July 9, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

6/17 Donte Anthony Lee, 7785 Hwy 483, Ludlow – Indictment; Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

6/18 Christopher Donald Bufkin, 801 Hillsboro Rd #B12, Forest – DUI/ 1ST Offense; Permit Unlicensed Person to Drive; No Auto Insurance

6/19 Richard Earl Chaney, 1717 Sycamore St., Morton – Contempt of Court

6/22 Christopher Demond Price, 04017 King Rd., Forest – Disturbing the Peace of Another

6/22 Dimarco Lorenzo Johnson, 627 S Drive Rd., Forest – Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

6/23 Steve Williams, 4952 Turkey Creek Rd., Decatur – Assault/ Domestic Aggravated

6/23 Demarkus Harris, 00210 Rose St., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

6/23 Lonnie Edmonds, 479 E County Line Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense; Failure to Stop when Officer Signals

6/24 Steven Craig Puckett, 54 Tadpole Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

6/24 Jacob Daniel Foster, 4739 Clifton Hillsboro Rd., Forest – Alcoholic Beverage/ sell or possession in a Dry County

6/24 Calvin Ealy, 1278 Pace Rd., Forest – Court Order

6/24 Laderrick Watts, 4849 Churchhill Dr., Jackson – Disturbing the Peace of Another; Disorderly Conduct; Disobey Lawful Order; Resisting Arrest; Possession by Convicted Felon; Simple Assault on Law Enforcement Officer; Retaliation against Public Servant

6/24 Micheal Strickland, 309 Gordon Rd., Morton – DUI/1st Offense

6/25 Randolph Williams Junior, 416 Ogre Rd., Lena – Not Listed

6/25 Zachery Prestage, 1498 Rocky Creek Rd., Morton – Not Listed

6/25 Joston Davis 9726 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd., Lena – Not Listed

6/25 Alex Ramirez, 7696 Alameda Av, El Paso, TX – Not Listed

6/25 Keshun Marbuary, 127 N Little River Rd., Forest – Burglary/Breaking an Entering in a Dwelling House

6/27 Jerrmey Taylor, 1339 Hazel Coln Rd., Lake – Auto Burglary

6/27 Gregory Hobson, 628 MLK Dr., Canton – DUI/1st Offense; Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor); Failure to Stop With Officer Signals

6/27 Willie L Tubby, 3202 Hwy 21, Forest – Disturbance of Family

6/27 Perry Lee Webb, 3202 Hwy 21, Forest - Disturbance of Public Peace

6/27 Brandon Lee Sebren, 3177 E Hwy 80, Forest – DUI/1st Offense

6/29 Michael Boltner, 122 W First Ave., Pearl – Not Listed

6/29 Shawn Dobbs, 1280 Clybe B Rd., Walnut Grove – Not Listed

6/29 Linda Bradford, 243 Lyles Dr., Morton – Not Listed

6/30 Haleigh Madison Faulkner, 158 Bilbro Faulkner Dr., Morton – DUI/1st Offense

6/30 Cameron Danyea Prater, 3318 Edwards Ave., Jackson – Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Firearm Enhanced; Careless Driving

6/30 Brian Lee Duckworth, 4689 Norwell Rd., Jackson – Possession, Sale, Transfer of Stolen Firearm; Possession of Controlled Substance( Felony)

7/02 Harmon Kirk, 2714 Bloomfield Rd., Preston – DUI/ 1st Offense

7/03 Jamal Bolden, 2601 Maddox Rd., Jackson – Carrying of Concealed Weapon (Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/03 Diavalon Jacobs, 2601 Maddox Rd., Jackson - Carrying of Concealed Weapon (Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/03 Stanley Burns, 3540 Sunset Dr., Jackson - Carrying of Concealed Weapon (Felony); Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/03 Chastain Brown, 285 Boyd Lane Rd., Forest – Speeding; No Driver’s License; No Auto Insurance; Possession of Controlled Substance (Felony)

7/05 Daniel Garcia, 114 Odom Rd., Hillsboro – Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

7/06 Henry Ickom, 13199 Hwy 80, Forest - Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

7/06 Joshua Taylor, 999 Cattle Gap Ln, Forest – Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

7/06 Jay Mitchell Phillips, 3246 Hwy 21 Lot #26, Forest - Simple Domestic Assault, 1st/2nd Offense

7/06 Shone Roques Brewster, 2194 42nd Ave., Meridian – DUI, 1st Offense; No Auto Insurance; Driving While License is Suspended

7/07 Shakendra Wash, 730 E Fifth St., Forest – Burglary, Breaking a Entering of a Dwelling House

7/07 Ronald Kincaid, 2223 Doc Webb Rd., Ludlow – Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance

7/07 Marquis Arthur Rosse, 715 Rose Hill Rd., Mendenhall – Hold for Other Agency

7/07 Christopher Hughes, 284 Gray St., Lake - Probation Violation

7/08 Robert Charles Gray, 81 Lyles Dr., Morton – Court Order

7/09 Jose Antonio Salvadoro, 115 Old Hwy 35 S., Forest – DUI, 1st Offense; No Driver’s License

7/09 Daniel Allen Myatt, 207 Walnut St., Walnut Grove – Aggravated Assault Use of Deadly Weapon, Possession of Weapon by Convicted Felon; Taking Of Motor Vehicle, Over $1000 (Felony)

7/09 Jason Kreuz, 3137 Ephesus Rd., Forest – False Reporting of a Crime; Telecommunication 911 Abuse