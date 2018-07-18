Arrest Report July 18

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center July 5 – July 11. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Willie McCoy, 29, 104 Kalem Trailor Park Rd, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Chessica Koprovich, 41, 5318 Ringold Rd, Forest MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Earnest Glenn Norwood, 40, 541 Martin Luther King Dr, Morton MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Veliscia Trotter, 49, 316 High Street, Newton MS, DUI-Other Substance, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst Misdemeanor.

Mickey Daniel Barnett, 26, 982 Pea Ridge Rd, Forest MS, Insurance Failure to Show Proof Liability, Reckless Driving.

Kisha Lyvonne Nickson, 48, 27 Gel Way, Forest MS, Assault-Simple.

Billy Ray Johnson, 28, 831 Marion Blvd, Forest MS, Hold for Other Agency, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Onashi Renee Crook, 25, 831 Marion Blvd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence, Hold for Other Agency.

Maurice Leshun Watts, 30, 231 Pace Street, Forest MS, Assault-Aggravated-Hands/Fists.

Willie James Harrison, 53, 214 Raleigh St, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst Felony.

Carl Patrick, Jr., 40, 5706 N Old Hwy 35, Forest MS, Burglary, Disorderly Conduct-Fail to Comply w/Officer.

Brandi Leighann Jesmer, 22, 12021 Clifton Rd, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Alan Havard, 26, 12021 Clifton Rd, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Christine Hudson, 44, 115 Park Side Dr, Brandon MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Ervin Wayne Smith, 50, 1378 E Seventh Street, Forest MS, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1000, Disorderly Conduct-Fail to Comply w/Officer.

Gerkeldrick Marquese Ficklin, 18, 844 Donald Rd, Morton MS, Assault-Domestic Violence, Hold for Other Agency.

John Fredrick Plummer, III.,21, 829 E 3rd Street, Forest MS, Sexual Battery-Child UNDER 14.

Natasha Ward, 41, 3057 Meadow Forest Dr, Jackson MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Durell Peavy, 36, 147 Old Jackson Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Tony Evans, 118 Pine St, Newton MS, Public Drunk.