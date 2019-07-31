Arrest Report July 31

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center July 18 - July 24. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Carillo Sefuentes Sergio, 19, 439 Trenton Rd, Forest MS, Hold for Other Agency, Simple Assault.

Amanda Griffin, 42, 989 Williams Rd, Conehatta MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Holly Holley, 42, 14164 Hillsboro-Ludlow Rd, Lena MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Oscar Jerome Merrill, 25, 7312 Blossom Hill Rd, Forest MS, Felony Accessory After the Fact, Hold for Investigation, Hold for Other Agency.

Juan Sebastian, 24, 375 N Second Av, Forest MS, DUI-Refusal to Submit to Test.

William Prestage, 29, 33 Finca Trailer Park, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Edward Dewayne Sullivan, 36, 516 S Old Highway 13, Morton MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges, Hold for Other Agency.

Donald Ray Lindsey, 57, 1039 E 1st St, Forest MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Soloman Steve Kennedy, 53, 1716 VFW Rd, Forest MS, Public Drunk, Hold for Old Fines-Unpaid Balance.

Russell Franklin Warren, 48, 1251 Hwy 902, Pulaski MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Joshua Lee Parsons, 32, 438 James Evertt Rd, Newton MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

William Simpson, 33, 3958 Midway Odom Rd, Forest MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Lee Blackwell, IV., 1825 Storm Rd, Lena MS, Vehicle Theft-Auto-Stolen Other, Hold for Investigation, Disturbing the Public Peace, Trespassing.

Westly Deleon Lara, 39, 2213 89th St, Lubbock TX, Conspiracy to Commit Crime, Controlled Substance-Illegal Possession.

Kenneth Earl McCurdy, 39, 299 S Rasco Ln, Forest MS, Malicious Mischief Over $1000.

Jerry Dane Vance, 70, 1430 Harperville Rd, Forest MS, Simple Assault.

Kendrick Jurnod Earby, 40, 95 Chestnut Rd, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Token Robert McCurdy, 29, 4097 Clifton-Hillsboro Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Courtney Laderrick Boyd, 30, 472 Mt Carmel Rd, Morton MS, DUI Third or Subsequent Offense, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Expired Tag, Careless Driving, Disturbing the Public Peace, Drivers License Expired.

Darryl Donald, 51, 169 Battle Rd, Forest MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Lynette Marie Mays, 26, 1192 E Third St, Forest MS, Embezzlement, Contempt of Court, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1000-First Offense.

Wilton Marroquin, 33, 1362 Old Highway 13 S, Morton MS, DUI First Offense.

Amy Natasha Griffith, 37, 93 Lyle Dr, Morton MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance.

Gabral Almozr, 41, 1333 Calle-Rancho-Grande West, San Benito TX, Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance Misdemeanor.

Larry Donnell Hobbs, 39, Old Hwy 13 S, Morton MS, Disturbance of Family.

Gareth Bates, 17, 439 Warren Town Rd, Raleigh MS, Indicted.

Richard Brady Bridges, 29, 1495 Brewer Rd, Forest MS, Indicted, Felony Possession Marijuana Second Offense.

Christopher Quinton Hughes, 27, 602 NW Hill St, Forest MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Derrell Wade Fortenberry, 46, 654 Kitchen Rd, Conehatta MS, Indicted.

Ricky Hawkins, 57, 1515 Homewood Rd, Forest MS, Felony CAPIUS DUI, Felony CAPIAS DUI.

Shawn Mozeb, 32, Morton MS, Bad Checks.

Randy Opal Rogers, 43, 1301 Pine Grove Rd, Walnut Grove MS, CAPIAS-Sexual Battery.

Ricky Ray Bynum, 57, 9835 Hwy 481 S, Pulaski MS, Felony Possession Controlled Substance Schedule-I (Heroin, Meth, etc).

Bonzell Ficklin, 46, 1170 Lone Pilgrim Rd, Forest MS, CAPIAS-Possesion Meth.

Kenneth Clark, 53, 2813 Old Hwy 80, Forest MS, Indicted.

Robbie Dale Griffin, 46, 231 Jones St Apt. 49, Forest MS, CAPIAS-Burglary.

John Austin, 31, 1192 E Third St, Forest MS, CAPIAS-Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Justin Lee Sistrunk, 25, 751 Mills Branch Rd, Pulaski MS, CAPIAS-Burglary.

Daniel Tanner, 37, 108 Kalem Rd, Morton MS, CAPIAS-Possession of Meth.

Miunique Boler, 18, 6214 Valley Dell Dr, Memphis TN, Credit Card Fraud-Use with Intent to Defraud.

Shayla Onya Cole, 23, 179 Watson Dr, Forest MS, Malicious Mischief Over $1000.

Crystal Allen, 33, 437 Moris Tullos Dr, Morton MS, CAPIAS-Bruglary.

Justin Tyler Nelson, 28, 9175 Hwy 15 N, Newton MS, CAPIAS-Possession Marijuana, CAPIAS-Possession Meth.

Amber Nicole Weaver, 34, 1378 George St, Forest MS, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.

Landra Moulds, 59, 2515 Rockey Creek Rd, Morton MS, Embezzlement.

Christopher Gary Stewart, 47, 9560 Old Jackson Rd, Forest MS, CAPIAS-Burglary.

Timmy L. Derrick, 50, 677 Power St, Forest MS, CAPIAS-DUI.

Anibal Casillas, 57, Morton MS, CAPIAS-Possession of Cocaine.

Jimmy Ray Smith, 46, 294 Beatty Rd, Pulaski MS, Indicted.

Johnathan Horasico Hawthorne, 24, 530 Old Morton Rd, Forest MS, Assault Domestic Violence.

Funtasia Michelle Palm, 25, 108 Chinkapin Rd, Pearl MS, Assault Domestic Violence.