Arrest Report July 4

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center June 21 – June 27. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Dillion Alford, 25, 330 MC Lum Rd, Morton MS, Multi-Count.

Kevin D. Odom, 42, 538 Wash Dr, Forest MS, Burglary-Non Residence-Att Force.

Ralph Lofton, 61, 2091 SCR 558, Pulaski MS, Drugs-Sale Cntrld Substance Felony.

Tyler Hall, 24, 13577 Hwy 35 S, Lena MS, Peeping Tom, DUI First Offense, Careless Driving, Alcohol Poss Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Patrick Picardy, 43, 707 53rd Avenue, Meridian MS, False Pretense.

Francisco Martin Gomez, 160 Pace St, Forest MS, MITTMUS (Warrant).

Vincent Wayne Watford, 33, 62 Shields Av, Morton MS, Contempt of Court/Failure to Pay Fines/Restitution.

Louella Davis, 71, 3643 Old Hwy 80, Morton MS, Disturbance of Family.

James C. Shuler, 56, 114 Lincoln St, Forest MS, Public Drunk, Disturbance of Family.

Jonathan Scott Littrell, 28, 3969 N Hwy 35, Forest MS, Drivers License-Suspended, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof, Turn Fail to Signal.

Jerry Higginbotham, 35, 437 Cannon Dr, Brandon MS, Insurance Failure to Show Proof, Drivers License-Suspended, Tag-None, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Matthew Sudduth, 45, 3333 Ringold Rd, Forest MS, Drivers License-None, Careless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Insurance Failure to Show Proof, Drugs Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Kehanna Holley, 23, 16566 Hwy 21, Walnut Grove MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Profanity-Drunk in Public, Assault Domestic Violence.

Brian Payne, 26, 265 W Long Pilgrim Rd, Forest MS, Court Order.

Cassandra Lynn Landon, 29, 189 Batson Rd, Petal MS, Hold for Other Agency.

William Sean Brown, 19, 166 Old Hwy 35, Forest MS, Public Drunk, Drugs-Possession Marijuana 1st Offense.

Kevin Cross, Jr., 24, 7103 W Moore Tower Rd, Forest MS, Public Drunk, Drugs-Possession Marijuana 1st Offense.

Johnny Nickson, 66, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Linda Joyce Buckley, 53, 679 Old Hwy 13, Morton MS, Assault-Simple.

Lonnie Buckley, 52, 679 Old Hwy 13, Morton MS, Assault-Simple.

Darshaun Braggs, 19, 699 Old Hwy 13, Morton MS, Assault-Simple.

Robert Leon Smith, 30, 725 Old Hwy 13, Morton MS, Contempt of Court.

David Ray Cumberland, 37, 352 Kalem Rd, Morton MS, Contempt of Court.

Christie Cylinda Ogletree, 33, 1951 Pine Grove Rd, Walnut Grove, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst Felony, Drugs-Poss Paraphernalia, DUI-Other Substance.

Kassie Call, 27, 10540 Road 107, Union MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst Felony, Drugs-Poss Paraphernalia.

Nathan Merrell, 24, 2368 Cedar Grove Rd, Newton MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Nicholas Smith, 23, 309 Mead St, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Sched I (Heroin, Meth, etc.)

Jonathan Gant, 31, 255 S Prentiss St, Jackson MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Burglary, Hold for Other Agency.

Ralpheal Scott, 25, 785 Midway Odom Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Antonio Demond Doss, 24, 21 Craft St, Morton MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Dana Robinson, 38, 25 S Main Street, Dekalb MS, DUI-Other Substance, Controlled Substances-Illegal Possession, Alcohol Poss Beer/Wine in Dry County, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.