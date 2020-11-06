Arrest Report June 10

The following individuals were taken in to custody and booked in to the docket at the Scott County Jail between May 29 and June 4, 2020. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

5/29 Davian Derome Celis, 7312 Blossom Hill Rd., Forest – Fleeing or Eluding Police in Motor Vehicle, Felony, Disorderly Conduct, Disobey Lawful Order

5/30 Anthony Anderson, 1957 Anderson Rd., Forest – Assault, Simply Domestic Violence 1st/2ndOffense

5/31 Clarence Mullins, 618 Pace Rd., Forest - Assault, Simply Domestic Violence 1st/2ndOffense

5/31 James Clint Adams, 1983 Peoples Rd., Philadelphia – DUI/ 1st Offense

5/31 Neri Aguilar-Lopez, 1230 E 7th Rd #11, Forest - Assault, / Domestic Aggravated

6/1 Julia Morales, 519 Ephesus Rd., Forest – DUI/1st Offense

6/2 Steve Patrick, 227 Patrick Ln, Forest - DUI/ 3rd or Subsequent Offense; Hold for Other Agency

6/2 Doyle Jarriel Chapman, 231 Jones St., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

6/2 Linda Gunn, 518 E View St., Forest – Conspiracy

6/2 Demetrice Chesser, 113 Rose St., Forest – Conspiracy

6/2 Vincente Parker, 807 Line Dr., Forest – Conspiracy

6/2 Maurice Danyll Bland, 1039 E 1st Rd., Forest – Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

6/2 Kevin Lamont Parhm, 338 Monroe Rd., Forest - Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor

6/2 Howard Ward, 585 Mcmillian Rd., Lake – Assault, Simple Domestic Violence, 1st/2nd Offense

6/3 Zackary Kyzar, 114 M. Stanford Rd., Decatur –DUI, 1st Offense

6/3 Weavers Lawson, 104 5th Ave., Morton – Burglary, Dwelling – Break Inner Door; Bond Surrender

6/3 Raefeun Hunter, 572 Longview St., Forest – Hold for Evaluation

6/3 Brianna White, 178 N Hwy 489, Apt# 5, Lake – Threat by Letter or Notice

6/4 Fredrick Braggs, 708 Harris Rd., Lake – Not Listed

6/4 Savion Jerome Ledbetter, 6114 S Old Hwy 35, Carthage – Conspiracy

6/4 Ronald Emerson, 1611 Old Hwy 80, Forest – Conspiracy

6/4 Hayley Cohran, 80 Craven Rd., Morton - Assault, Simply Domestic Violence 1st/2ndOffense