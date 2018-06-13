Arrest Report June 13

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center May 31 – June 6. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Howard L. Smith, 20, 119 Rose Street, Forest MS, Contempt of Court/Failure to pay fines/restitution

Bobby Sullivan, 51, 733 Smith Rd, Union MS, BondsSurr-Bond Surrender

Christopher Keith Franklin, 33, 12491 Rd 210, Philadelphia MS, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, Drugs Possession Marijuana 1st Offense, Seatbelt Violation, Insurance/Failure to show proof liability

Jonathan Lee Miley, 30, 1217 Conehatta Rd., Lake MS, Disturbing the Public Peace

Christopher S King, 35, 2050 Horseshoe Rd, Walnut Grove MS, Disturbance of Family

Allyson Nicole Heeter, 20, 314 North Buchanan St., Freemont OH, Drugs Possession 1st Offense

Lacarlo Markee Leonard, 41, 39 Acree St, Morton MS, Mittimus

Christopher Quinton Hughes, 26, 716 Roosevelt St, Forest MS, Mittimus

Raymundo Ruiz, 46, 8424 E Hwy 80, Morton MS, DUI 1st Offense

Justavios Romonte Patrick, 18, 135 W Oak St, Forest MS, Drugs Possesses Marijuana in Motor

Angel Perez, 18, 1495 Old Hwy 21, Forest MS, DUI 2nd Offense, No Driver’s License, Hold for other Agency

Jose Miguel Domingo Juan, 30, 312 N. Davis St., Forest MS, DUI 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Hold for other Agency

Jesus Funes Felipe, 19, 439 E Oak St, Forest MS, Profanity/Drunk in Public, Hold for other Agency

Henry Earl Slaughter Jr., 34, 172 Watson Dr., Forest MS, DUI/Other Substance

Jamie Lee Anderson, 49, 319 Moore St., Morton MS, Drugs Possession Paraphernalia

Craig Montrell Kimble, 33, 665 East 4th Ave., Morton MS, DUI 1st Offense

Rosario Rafael Lopez Tema, 39, 252 Butane Rd., Morton MS, Public Drunk, Hold for other Agency

Steven Andre Grant, 34, 1316 Old Hwy 13 South, Morton MS, DUI 2nd Offense, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County

David Enrique Ortiz, 36, 220 Burkes Rd., Forest MS, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, General Violations

Johnny Ray Triplett, 48, 790 Hwy 487 Dr., Lena MS, Drugs Possession Cntrl Substance

Michael Colter, 58, 910 Carvar, Philadelphia MS, DUI 1st Offense

Joston E Davis, 24, 9726, Hillsboro Rd., Forest MS, Larc All Other Under $1000

Javions Lloyd, 26, 454 Banker Rd., Morton MS, DUI 1st Offense

Krystal Lashelle Reid, 34, 94 Reid Rd., Forest MS, Drugs Possession Cntrl Subsance, Contraband in Jail

Shyheem Hunt, 23, 6498 Hwy 35 North, Forest MS, DUI 1st Offense

Alberto Garcia, 64, 3407 Hwy 80, Forest MS, Molesting/Touching Child for Lustful Purposes

Issac Terrll Parker, 27, 214 Main St. N, Walnut Grove MS, Drugs Possession Marijuane 1st Offense

Zachary Lee Hamilton, 20, 2185 Union Rd., Forest MS, Drugs Possession Marijuana 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Insurance, Failure to Show Proof Liability

Tommy Darby, 47, 824 Mowdy Rd., Walnut Grove MS, Capias Grand Larceny

Justin Daniel Darby, 27, 587 Starling Center Rd., Walnut Grove MS, Capias Grand Larceny

Reginald Eugene Williams, 37, 554 Hillsboro Rd., Forest MS, General Violations

Micheal Saldana, 22, 811 Ringgold Rd., Forest MS, General Violations

Jabarri Gray, 40, 1935 Cattalina Dr., Jackson MS, Sentence

Brian Keith Taylor, 36, 5100 Hwy 80, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family, General Violations

Brandon Rogers, 19, 1301 Pine Grove Rd., Forest MS, Accident, Leaving Scene, Attended Vehicle

Rodney Lynn Perkins, 34, 1689 Brewer Rd., Forest MS, Drugs Possession Paraphernalia, Public Drunk

Lisa M George, 23, 10051 Rd 101, Union MS, Fail to Appear

Roger Reed, 48, 712 Jefferson Apt. 120 St., Jackson MS, Disorderly Conduct/Fail to Comply with Officer

Ledric Demond McLaurin, 41, 99 Craft St., Morton MS, Sentence

Brittney Noelle Gammage, 23, 411 W Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest MS, Contempt of Court/Failure to Pay Fines

Facundo Perez, 22, 800 S Apt 2, Forest MS, Disorderly Conduct/Fail to Comply with Officer, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest