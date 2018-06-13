Arrest Report June 13
The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center May 31 – June 6. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Howard L. Smith, 20, 119 Rose Street, Forest MS, Contempt of Court/Failure to pay fines/restitution
Bobby Sullivan, 51, 733 Smith Rd, Union MS, BondsSurr-Bond Surrender
Christopher Keith Franklin, 33, 12491 Rd 210, Philadelphia MS, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, Drugs Possession Marijuana 1st Offense, Seatbelt Violation, Insurance/Failure to show proof liability
Jonathan Lee Miley, 30, 1217 Conehatta Rd., Lake MS, Disturbing the Public Peace
Christopher S King, 35, 2050 Horseshoe Rd, Walnut Grove MS, Disturbance of Family
Allyson Nicole Heeter, 20, 314 North Buchanan St., Freemont OH, Drugs Possession 1st Offense
Lacarlo Markee Leonard, 41, 39 Acree St, Morton MS, Mittimus
Christopher Quinton Hughes, 26, 716 Roosevelt St, Forest MS, Mittimus
Raymundo Ruiz, 46, 8424 E Hwy 80, Morton MS, DUI 1st Offense
Justavios Romonte Patrick, 18, 135 W Oak St, Forest MS, Drugs Possesses Marijuana in Motor
Angel Perez, 18, 1495 Old Hwy 21, Forest MS, DUI 2nd Offense, No Driver’s License, Hold for other Agency
Jose Miguel Domingo Juan, 30, 312 N. Davis St., Forest MS, DUI 1st Offense, No Driver’s License, Hold for other Agency
Jesus Funes Felipe, 19, 439 E Oak St, Forest MS, Profanity/Drunk in Public, Hold for other Agency
Henry Earl Slaughter Jr., 34, 172 Watson Dr., Forest MS, DUI/Other Substance
Jamie Lee Anderson, 49, 319 Moore St., Morton MS, Drugs Possession Paraphernalia
Craig Montrell Kimble, 33, 665 East 4th Ave., Morton MS, DUI 1st Offense
Rosario Rafael Lopez Tema, 39, 252 Butane Rd., Morton MS, Public Drunk, Hold for other Agency
Steven Andre Grant, 34, 1316 Old Hwy 13 South, Morton MS, DUI 2nd Offense, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County
David Enrique Ortiz, 36, 220 Burkes Rd., Forest MS, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest, No Driver’s License, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, General Violations
Johnny Ray Triplett, 48, 790 Hwy 487 Dr., Lena MS, Drugs Possession Cntrl Substance
Michael Colter, 58, 910 Carvar, Philadelphia MS, DUI 1st Offense
Joston E Davis, 24, 9726, Hillsboro Rd., Forest MS, Larc All Other Under $1000
Javions Lloyd, 26, 454 Banker Rd., Morton MS, DUI 1st Offense
Krystal Lashelle Reid, 34, 94 Reid Rd., Forest MS, Drugs Possession Cntrl Subsance, Contraband in Jail
Shyheem Hunt, 23, 6498 Hwy 35 North, Forest MS, DUI 1st Offense
Alberto Garcia, 64, 3407 Hwy 80, Forest MS, Molesting/Touching Child for Lustful Purposes
Issac Terrll Parker, 27, 214 Main St. N, Walnut Grove MS, Drugs Possession Marijuane 1st Offense
Zachary Lee Hamilton, 20, 2185 Union Rd., Forest MS, Drugs Possession Marijuana 1st Offense, Careless Driving, Insurance, Failure to Show Proof Liability
Tommy Darby, 47, 824 Mowdy Rd., Walnut Grove MS, Capias Grand Larceny
Justin Daniel Darby, 27, 587 Starling Center Rd., Walnut Grove MS, Capias Grand Larceny
Reginald Eugene Williams, 37, 554 Hillsboro Rd., Forest MS, General Violations
Micheal Saldana, 22, 811 Ringgold Rd., Forest MS, General Violations
Jabarri Gray, 40, 1935 Cattalina Dr., Jackson MS, Sentence
Brian Keith Taylor, 36, 5100 Hwy 80, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family, General Violations
Brandon Rogers, 19, 1301 Pine Grove Rd., Forest MS, Accident, Leaving Scene, Attended Vehicle
Rodney Lynn Perkins, 34, 1689 Brewer Rd., Forest MS, Drugs Possession Paraphernalia, Public Drunk
Lisa M George, 23, 10051 Rd 101, Union MS, Fail to Appear
Roger Reed, 48, 712 Jefferson Apt. 120 St., Jackson MS, Disorderly Conduct/Fail to Comply with Officer
Ledric Demond McLaurin, 41, 99 Craft St., Morton MS, Sentence
Brittney Noelle Gammage, 23, 411 W Lone Pilgrim Rd., Forest MS, Contempt of Court/Failure to Pay Fines
Facundo Perez, 22, 800 S Apt 2, Forest MS, Disorderly Conduct/Fail to Comply with Officer, Public Drunk, Resisting Arrest