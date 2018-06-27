Arrest Report June 27

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center June 14 – June 20. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Andres Gonzales, 30, 137 Veste St, Longview TX, False Report of Crime

Casey Lynn Bates, 44, 234 Measells Rd, Lena MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrl Subst Felony.

Mark Anthony McBounds, 50, 1249 Dave Murrell Rd, Forest MS, General Violations.

Charles Burkes, 28, 109 Patrick Dr, Forest MS, Hold for MDOC, Assault Simple.

Sandra Renee Johnson, 46, 113 Nate Rd, Lake MS, Hold for Other Agency, Assault-Aggrivated-Other Dangerous.

Landon F. Cash, 26, 204 Peach Street, Brandon MS, Speeding, DUI First Offense, Drugs-Poss Marijuana 1st Offense.

Phillips McCurdy, 36, 2497 County Line Rd, Carthage MS, Disorderly Conduct-Fail to comply w.Ofcr.

WC Scott, Jr., 24, 4479 Hwy 80, Lawrence MS, DUI-Other Substance, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, Improper Equipment, Insurance Failure to Shor Proof Liability, General Violations, Drugs-Poss Marijuana 1st Offense.

Mary Lee Vivians, 52, 275 Old Hwy 35 Loop, Forest MS, DUI Second Offense, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent.

Major A. Cochrane, 35, 1377 Haralson Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Richard Lee Coleman, 50, 417 Martin Luther King Dr, Forest MS, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply, Rape-Strong Arm, False Identifying Info to Police Officer, Hold for Investigation.

Cameron Stowers, 26, 711 Wilson St, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.

Cleon Nicks, Jr., 30, 327 S Rasco Lane, Forest MS, DUI Second Offense, Drivers License None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Jeremy Keith Pugh, 20, 266 Russell Community Rd, Forest MS, General Violations.

James Dewayne Stephens, 45, 1512 E Third St, Forest MS, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1000-First Offense.

Kelly Phillips, 18, 1004 S Little River Rd, Forest MS, Forgery-Checks-Misdemeanor.

Joshua Roberts, 22, 2825 Stage Rd, Morton MS, Disturbance of Family.

Megan Lynn Massey, 475 Hwy 481 N, Morton MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Curtis Lamar Burkes, 54, 801 Martin Luther King Rd, Morton MS, Malicious Mischief-Vandalism.

Jessica Miller, 33, 224 Indian Rd, Louisville MS, Contempt of Court.

James Coleman, 22, 76 Sykes Av, Louisville MS, Contempt of Court-Failure to pay fines/restitution.

Ricky Lenardo Smith, 58, 309 Mead Street, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Christopher Blake Renfroe, 25, 81 Irby Rd, Morton MS, Hold for Investigation, Trespassing, Disturbance of Family.

James David Dunaway, 56, 91 Buryl Rd, Noxapater MS, Sentence-Sentence.

Jason Dewayne Perkins, 44, 7449 Hwy 481 N, Morton MS, Court Order, Distrubance of the Public Peace, Assault-Simple.

Steven Andre Grant, 34, 1316 Old Hwy 13 S, Morton MS, DUI Second Offense.

Tina F. Washington, 45, 45 N Boykin St, Morton MS, Hold for Other Agency, Indicted.

Larry Burnham Shoemaker, 54, 10384 Clifton Rd, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.