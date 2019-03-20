Arrest Report March 20

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center March 7- March 13. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Lettie W Beemon, 70, 29 Seven St, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, Drugs-Possession Schedule I.

Ceasar Jerome Bolton, 56, 243 Lyle Dr, Morton, MS, Sexual Battery- Child Under 14.

Raymond James Talley, 46, 33 10th Ave, Decatur, MS, Suspended Driver’s License, General Violations.

Steven Paul Copeland, 28, 78 Copeland Lane, Preston, MS, Suspended Driver’s License, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance.

Darrion Wesley, 25, 423 Sanctified Rd, Morton, MS, Drivers License-None, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance, Child Restraint Violation.

Chris Gary Stewart, 46, 9560 Old Jackson Rd, Forest, MS, Burglary, Larceny-Under $1000, Burgular of a storehouse.

Danny Rendelman, 58, 111 Maple St, Newton, MS, Forgery-Uttering

Scotty Marzine Smith, 34, 229 N 3rd Ave, Forest, MS, Child Abuse- Inflict Serious Bodily Harm.

Mary Beth Thompson, 35, 194 Christian Rd, Morton, MS, Drugs-Possession of Schedule I, General Violations, DUI Second Offense, Contraband in Jail.

David Suero, 30, 304 Hilsboro St, Forest, MS, DUI-First Offense, No Driver’s License, Reckless Driving, Speeding, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

Eric Patrick, 23, 122 Beulah Rd, Forest, MS, Contempt of Court.

Brent Eugene Beckwith, 34, 1056 E Scott Rd, Lake, MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, General Violations.

Francisco Ordonez Vasquez, 58, Morton, MS, DUI-First Offense.

Larry Davis, 38, 1006 Strebeck Rd, Hickory, MS, Weapon- Stolen Firearm Possession, Sale, Transfer.

Alex Lavel Ducksworth, 26, 699 Dummy Line Rd, Morton, MS, DUI-First Offense, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Cindy Harmon, 35, 102 Levy Rd, Lawrence, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance.

Cedric Duante Price, 34, 4017 King Rd, Forest, MS, Drugs-Possession of Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court.

Hernan Soria, 19, 454 N Broad St, Forest, MS, DUI-Other Substance, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance, Window Tint Violation.

Nieves Comby, 29, 2606 Freeny Rd, Carthage, MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Sharon Wallace, 37, 10481 RD 773, Philadelphia, MS, DUI-Refusal to Submit to Test, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, Suspended Drivers License, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance.

Lonnie Wyatt Cole, 45, 1901 29th Ave, Meridian, MS, DUI-First Offense

Christopher McDonald, 25, 822 Old Jackson Rd, Forest, MS, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply with Officer, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana First Offense, Assault-Simple.

Scott Dural Thomas, 30, 1336 Mills Rd, Forest, MS, DUI-Second Offense.

Timmy L Derrick, 49, 677 Power St, Forest, MS, DUI Third or Subsequent Offense, Suspended Drivers License, Careless Driving.

Kevin D Odom, 43, 415 S 1st Ave, Forest, MS, Public Drunk, Weapon-Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Reginald Gus Beasley, 30, 6241 Hwy 35 N, Forest, MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Britany Barnes, 32, 155 Yount Rd Trailer #2, Morton, MS, Larceny-Over $1000.

Terrance Niquel Moore, 37, 3794 Hwy 468, Newton, MS, Vehicle Theft- Auto Stolen & Received, Shoplifting- Under $1000.

Janssen Scott Parkman, 18, 243 Manning Wicker Rd, Lake, MS, DUI-First Offense.

Chris Johnson, 21, 335 Banks Rd, Forest, MS, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.

Briannna JaShanti Bass, 25, 203 E County Line, Forest, MS, Contempt of Court.

Glenn Wendell Fountain, 60, 370 Towner Rd, Lake, MS, Vehicle Theft, Failure to Show Proof of Liability Insurance, Drugs-Possession of Marijuana First Offense, Drivers License-None.