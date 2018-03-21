Arrest Report March 21

  • 413 reads
Wed, 03/21/2018 - 1:10pm

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center March 7 -  March 14. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Crystal King, 29, 367 Smith County RD Raleigh MS 39153, misd - public drunk.

William Lane Clark, 51, 236 Barrett Rd Sebastopol, felony - probation/parole violation

Tionne-Tenise Angelique Mcclendon, 36, 386 N 2nd Ave. Apt. 1 Forest, misds - DUI first offense, careless driving, failure to show proof liability insurance

Sandra Renee Johnson, 46, 113 Nate Rd Lake, misd - disturbing the public peace

Joston Davis, 24, 9726 Hillsboro Ludlow Rd Forest, misd - disturbing the public peace

Charla Ann Isaac, 31, 13160 Hwy 488 Rd Philadelphia, felony - contempt of court, suspended drivers license

Marsha M Catlin, 36, 415 S First Ave Forest, misd - failure to appear

Casey Lee Jones, 39, 105 Lindsey Walnut Grove, misd - drugs possession marijuana 1st offense

Vanillife Vantrice Woodard, 30, 609 Naylor St Carthage, misds - drugs possession marijuana 1st offense, drugs possession paraphernalia

Justin Earl Foreman, 23, 140 Wadsworths Rd Pelahatchie, misd - drugs possession paraphernalia

Charles Nolan Porter, 25, 1207 Noth Little River Rd Forest, misd - drugs possession paraphernalia

Brett Taylor Posey, 28, 109 McMillin Rd Lake, misd - disturbing the public peace

Lester Roy Windom, 51, 1423 Graytown Rd Lake, other - probation/parole violation

Sonya Diane Meek, 47, 309 Old Hwy 80 East Morton, other - probation/parole violation

Ezell Johnson, 52, 86 Frank Ln Forest, misd - assault domestic violence

Kenneth Landon Waggoner, 26, 1507 Hwy 483 Morton, other - telephone harassment, investigation hold

John Tubby, 25, Iberville Apts #J Carthage, misd - assault domestic violence

Pheanis Hamm Brown, 33, 996 Montrose Rd Lake, felony - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc)

Cristie Wilkerson, 29, 143 Edwards Rd Forest, felony - drugs sale controlled substance

Terrance R. Smith, 37, 5240 Ponderosa Rd Lawrence, felony - drugs possession schedule I (heroin, meth, etc), misd - resisting arrest, old fines

Amilcar Ruiz, 26, 756 S Main St Forest, felony - aggravated assault other dangerous

Candance Harper, 36, 337 N 8th Ave Forest, misds - DUI other substance, no drivers license, failure to show proof liability insurance, drugs possession paraphernalia, drugs possession marijuana 1st offense

Jeffery Allen Hunter, 47, 457 N 4th Ave Forest, misd - disorderly conduct failure to comply, drugs possession marijuana 2nd offense, drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth,etc)

Andre Gammage, 37, 4986 Ringold Rd Forest, misd - indecent exposure,suspended drivers license implied consent, expired tag, failure to show proof liability insurance, DUI first offense

Kelvin Demond Wash, 31, 849 Robinson Rd Forest, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia,drugs possession marijuana 1st offense, improper equipment, failure to show proof liability insurance, felony - drugs possession control substances

Darrell Walton, 47, 199 Ephesus Rd Forest, misd - domestic violence assault

Kane Joseph Guilbeau, 37, 1063 Irby Morton, felony - larc all other under $1000 (pet)

 

Sports

New head football coach named at Scott Central Attendance Center

The Scott Central football team will be guided by a new head coach this coming year.

Cats vs. Cats
Signs with Pearl River
Signs with ECCC

Obituaries

Frances “Fran” Rester

Frances “Fran” Helen Rester, 84, of Brandon, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at her home... READ MORE

Bruce Michael Reiss, Sr.
Albert Myer “Buddy” Lovett
Elmer Lee Busby
Thelma Mae Gardner
Helen T. Lee

Social

Gardening Season Has Arrived

Spring arrived Tuesday and the Forest Garden Club is tilling up the grounds for another great... READ MORE

Community Calendar
Morton News
Forest News
The Message
Pleasant Hill News

Copyright 2018 • The Scott County Times
311 Smith Ave. • Forest, MS 39074 • (601) 469-2561

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.