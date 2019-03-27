Arrest Report March 27

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center March 14 – March 20. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jonathan Jamal Reed, 30, 109 Stave Mill Rd, Lake MS, Court Order.

Maurice Wilson, 37, 1302 Old Hwy 13, Morton MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Paul Jason McKinnis, 36, 3222 Grandview Av, Meridian MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Catenia Lanette Pace, 38, 146 Willis Rd, Lake MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Robert Charles Gray, 24, 5618 S Highway 13, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Contempt of Court, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.

Steven Earl Knowles, 30, 10591 Rd, Union MS, DUI First Offense, Careless Driving, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Dachrofsky Darrell Gunn, 35, 534 Ann St, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Drivers License-None.

Maurice Stewart, 45, 5150 Hwy 500, Lena MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Danielle Dawn Rodarte, 40, 218 S Con Cutoff Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Simple.

Veronica Gipson Boyd, 41, 101 Shivers St, Pelahatchie MS, Contempt of Court.

Justin Bo Roberts, 27, 2042 Gunner Rd, Walnut Grove MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Billy Thompson, 19, Hwy 492, Sebastopol MS, Hold for Other Agency.

William Anthony Watts, 28, 231 Pace Rd, Forest MS, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Larceny-Under $1000.

Archie Murrell, 38, 413 Austin B St, Philadelphia MS, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Faillure to Show Proof Liability.

Stevie Jean Babin, 25, 119 E Lone Pilgrim Rd, Morton MS, Felony Fleeing/Eluding in Motor Vehicle (Pursuit), Drivers License-None.

Melia Solomon, 30, 599 Conehatta Prospect, Conehatta MS, Drivers License-Suspended, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Courtney Laderrick Boyd, 30, 472 Mt Carmel Rd, Morton MS, DUI-Second Offense, Disorderly Conduct-Failure to Comply with Officer, Drivers License-Suspended, Improper Equipment, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Assault-Simple on Police Officer.

Shawn Taylor Lewis, 20, 1329 Estes Mill Rd, Walnut Grove MS, Speeding, Reckless Driving.

Sean Allen Simmermaker, 48, 10036 Rd 121, Union MS, Petty Larceny-Attempted.

Timothy Thomas, 44, 152 Tiak Osi Ln, Walnut Grove MS, Contempt of Court.

Sandra Gale Wesley, 64, 134 Dixon Rd, Philadelphia MS, Contempt of Court.

Myrtle Estelle Hines, 60, 416 Sims Hill Rd, Morton MS, Grand Larceny-Over $1000, False Report of Crime, Accessory After the Fact-Felony, General Violations.

Dayton Patrick, 36 DQ Hunt Rd, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family.

Adel Shawn Mozeb, 31, 58 Behind Nursing Home, Morton, MS, False Pretense, Telephone Harassment.

Robert Lee Wilkerson, 37, 1439 McMillian Rd, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family, Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault on Police Officer.

Montrail Lee, 36, 36 Gateway Ln, Hattiesburg, MS, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply.

Timmy L. Derrick, 49, 677 Power St, Forest MS, DUI Third Offense.

Terrance Artes Ealy, 24, 1020 Kosciusko Rd, Philadelphia MS, Tag-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Drivers License-None.

Jay Colten Hollingsworth, 30, 6677 Hwy 35 S, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, Etc.), Improper Equipment, Hold for Other Agency.

Christopher Glen Trest, 35, 4043 Blossom Hill Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.