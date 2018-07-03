Arrest Report March 7

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center February 21 - February 28. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Brandon Wayne King, 30, 822 Herring Road Morton, felony - child abuse - inflict serious bodily harm, child neglect (deprivation/non- supervision)

Christopher Eirby, 27, 812 Wellington St, Mobile, AL, misds - contempt of court, contempt of court

Joshua Jay McDonald, 23, 37 Craft St Morton, misds - DUI first offense, suspended drivers license, implied consent, failure to show proof liability insurance

Richard Bobbitt Jr, 35, 1341 East 4th St Forest, felony - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc)

Gene Keith Knight, 52, 9 J Sims Dr Forest, felony - embezzlement

Billy Ray Johnson, 28, 831 Marion Blvd Forest, misd - simple assault

Ricky Hanford, 23, 80 Moore Lane Rd Forest, misd - probation/parole violation

Charles Warnsley, 29, 2610 River Bend Rd Lena, Felony - drugs possession of control substance

Reginald Rena Ficklin, 49, 275 Kincaid Rd Lena, misd - DUI first offense, failure to show proof liability insurance

Chasity Cylinda Ogletree, 33, 591 N Water Tank Rd Forest, felony - Drugs possession schedule I (heroin, meth, etc)

William Henry Stevens, 44, 1732 Kalem Rd Morton, misd - drugs possession Marijuana 1st offense, contempt of court

Jermaine Hughes, 35, 1693 VFW Rd Forest, misd - trespassing

Shade Patrick Holmes, 20, 4853 Hwy 35 Forest, felony - Larceny, petit, attempted

Amanda Gail Dobbins, 25, 822 Herring Rd Morton, felony - Child abuse inflict serious bodily harm, child neglect (deprivation/non-supervision

Lance Larone Mcclain, 37, 243 Waggoner Rd Lake, misds - DUI first offense, no drivers license, failure to show proof of liability insurance, other - hold for investigation

Ricky Jermaine Rankin, 23, 460 Jones St Forest, felony - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc), drugs possession sched II (opium, cocaine, etc), weapon stolen firearm posses, sale, transfer

Savon Ledbetter, 21, 3847 Sherman Hill Rd Lake, felonies - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc), drugs possession sched II (opium, cocaine, etc), weapon, stolen firearm, possess, sale, transfer

Tydrick Jackson, 18, 10271 Road 1321 Union, felony - drugs possession sched I (heroin, meth, etc), weapon stolen firearm possession sale transfer, durgs possession schedule II (opium, cocaine, etc)

Dani Sebstian Carrasco, 18, 1230 E 7th St, Forest, misds - public drunk, resisting arrest

Eric L Donald, 41, 10 Savannah St Walnut Grove, other - contempt of court, failure to pay fines/restitution

Damarien Barlow, 19, 332 Waston Dr, Forest, misd - drugs possession marijuana 1st offense

Tony Evans, 41, 118 Pine St Forest, felony - DUI third or subsequent offense, misds - driving without headlights, careless driving, suspended drivers license implied consent

Greg Lamar Jones, 48, 633 Hunt Rd Lake, other - contempt of court, failure to pay fines restitution, disturbing the public peace, telephone harassment

Tinika Lashun Stephenson, 39, 797 Martin Luther King Dr Morton, other - contempt of court

Dana Lynn Hall, 42, 85 Hilton Lingle Rd Morton, misd - disorderly conduct, general harassment

April Stevens, 33, 354 Fairchild Rd Morton, misd - stalking

Brandi Leighann Jesmer, 21, 12021 Clifton Rd Forest, misds - drugs possession paraphernalia, fail to comply with officer directing traffic

Edizar Gabriel, 25, 736 E. 5th St. Forest, misd - public drunk

Ronal Perez, 18, 1340 E 4th St Forest, misd - Public drunk

Dontavis Johnson, 24, 1586 Lewis Rd Walnut Grove, felony - DUI third or subsequent offense, misd - failure to comply with officer directing traffic