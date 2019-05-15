Arrest Report May 15

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center May 2 – May 8. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jered Frith, 19, 44 CR 23533 Rd, Louin MS, General Violations.

Christopher Lee Creel, 32, 42 Dogwood Hills Rd, Forest MS, Work Program.

Kendrick Wade Steve, 29, 483 Battle Rd, Forest MS, MITTIMUS Warrant.

Ricky Lamon Reed, 44, 657 N 4th Av, Forest MS, Indicted.

William Simpson, 32, 2458 Old Jackson Rd, Forest MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance.

Michael Anthony Porter, 49, 422 Hillsboro Rd S, Morton MS, Petty Larceny-All Other Under $1000, Contempt of Court, Grand Larceny-All Other-Over $1000.

Amario D. Holland, 29, 170 Waggoner Rd, Morton MS, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply, Tag-Expired.

Andrew Derick Havard, 40, 115 John H Rd, Lake MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance, Contempt of Court.

Terrell De’undra McDonald, 26, 379 Loper St, Philadelphia MS, DUI First Offense, Drivers License-Suspended Traffic, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense.

Antonio Dimeria Lyles, 33, 683 Petty Rd, Forest MS, DUI Second Offense, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Jessie Boyd, 33, 425 Authur Harris Rd, Lena MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance.

George Frank Allen, 38, 92 Subdivision Rd, Morton MS, DUI Second Offense.

Dwight Townsend, 37, 366 New Subdivision Rd, Morton MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency.

Johnathan Johnson, 37, 1595 Steven Rd, Morton MS, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism.

Koronsha Bowie, 25, 2199 Riverbend Rd, Lena MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance (2 counts).

Michael Ellsworth, 37, 707 Bailey St, Forest MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance.

Chad Phipps, 41, 1352 Stewart Rd, Morton MS, Felony Drugs-Sale Controlled Substance.

Norman Thompson, 57, 758 Townsend Rd, Morton MS, Resisting Arrest.

Frankie Solomon, 47, 1411 Morgan Rd, Lena MS, Possession Controlled Substance with Weapon, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Derall Brown, 39, 1796 Truelight Rd, Walnut Grove, Misdemeanor Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance.

Larry David Frith,37, 758 Townsend Rd, Morton MS, Indicted.

Carlos Rafael Rojas, 51, 887 S Old Hwy 13, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Jessica R. Buckley, 35, 561 S Little River Rd, Forest MS, Murder.

Stewardy Anonio Phinisee, 25, Morton MS, CAPIAS-Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strong Arm Robbery.

John Austin Newton, 31, 1192 E Third St, Forest MS, Weapon-Possession Firearm by Felon, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Hold for Other Agency.

Billy George Patrick,48, 2080 Kind Rd, Forest MS, Disorderly Conduct, Disturbing the Public Peace, Hold for Investigation.

Calrice Jean Burns, 40, 137 Old Black and White Cemetery Rd, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Justin Burrage, 34, 326 North St, union MS, Disturbance of Family.

Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle, Contempt of Court.

Tuarra Renee Ward, 22, 10070 Rd, Philadelphia MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.

Danny Morales, 33, 519 Ephesus Rd, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, Careless Driving, Drivers License-None, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Hold for Other Agency.

Jeremy Earl Walker, 32, 1347 Newton Bethel Rd, Newton MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, etc.), Weapon-Possession Firearm by Felon, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

James E. Patrick, 57, 273 N Watertank Rd, Forest MS, DUI First Offense.

Shirley Boyd, 41, 3842 Morton-Rankin County Line Rd, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Willie Davis Christian, 3856 Morton Rankin County Line Rd, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Drugs-Possession First Offense, Simple Assault.

Dwayn Edmond, 52, 3698 Hwy 500, Lena MS, Disorderly Conduct-Refuse to Leave Private.

Darrell Simons, 59, 571 Old Hwy 13 S, Morton MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Derik Leckon Patrick, 23, 122 Bullah Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Jeremy Greer Taylor, 39, 1339 Hazel County Line Rd, Lake MS, Warrant Served on City Case, Contempt of Court.

Neveland Jerome Sample, 27, 5551 Shaw Rd, Jackson MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Latrell Benjamin Vivians, 40, 230 Atkins Rd, Lena MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Kenneth Ray Mobbs, 29, 130 Penn Oak Ln, Pelahatchie MS, Grand Larceny-All Other-Over $1000, Hold for Other Agency.

Jack Parker, 37, 1138 Old Saw Mill Rd, Lake MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I (Heroin, Meth, etc.), Turn-Fail to Signal.

Chandler Kennedy, 44, 303407 Hwy 80 Apt. 21, Morton MS, Drivers License, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, DUI Second Offense.

Dewayne Alexander, 19, 181 Spring St, Morton MS, Hold for Other Agency, Burglary-NonResidence-Attempted Force-Night.

Ricky Demond Hughes, 38, 808 Hughes Rd, Forest MS, Petty Larceny-All Other-Under $1000, Fail to Appear, Trespassing, Contempt of Court.

Octavius Noblin, 39, 439 Warren Town Rd, Forest MS, DUI Second Offense, Seatbelt Violation, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Holly Leeann Ingram, 36, 720 Dummy Line Rd, Morton MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Donald Haralson, 53, 89 Burkes Ln, Forest MS, Disturbance of Family, Investigation-Hold for Investigation.

Daniel Lee Joy, 33, 1312 Hwy 21, Forest MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Stevie Wayne Fontaine, 45, 313 Albert Agee Rd, Morton MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Jonathan Murphy Jackson, 34, 107 Lincoln Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court-Failure to Pay Fines/Restitution.

Michael Saldana, 23, 811 Ringgold Rd, Forest MS, Felony Drugs-Possession Controlled Substance.