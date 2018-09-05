Arrest Report May 9
The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center April 26 - May 1. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Dewayne Loper, 21, 2715 S 18th St., Forest, MS, Grand Larceny, Poss Stolen Prop, Burglary
Zachery Holmes, 21, 205 S Brooks St, Pelahatchie, Child Abuse-Inflict Serious Bodily Harm
Chase Phillips, 34, 2240 SCR 538, Morton MS, WRIT to take custody
Edy Chim Reyes, 24, 477 Hillsboro, Forest MS, DUI First Offense, DL None, Failure Show Proof Insurance
Kelly Phillips, 18, 1004 S Little River, Forest MS, Larc-Over $1000(Grand Larceny)
Willie Ray Robinson, 38, 399 Norman Rd, Newton MS, Larc-Over $1000(Grand Larceny), Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor
Vuong Nguyen, 32, 209 New Ireland St, Newton, MS Disturbing the Public Peace, Failure Comply w/ Officer Directing Traffic, Stalking
Theo Martin, 43, 725 Old Homewood Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence
Melvin A. Roberts, 52, 1249 Harperville Rd Forest MS, DUI First Offense, General Violations
John Henry Nickson, 31, 2080 King Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence-Aggravated
Teresa Monique White, 29, 60 S Boykin St, Morton MS, Larc-Over $1000 (Grand Larceny), Contempt of Court, Drugs-Poss Marijuana 1st Offense
John Austin Newton, 30, 207 Magnolia St, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence
Kendrick Donte Ficklin, 32, 408 Mon Rd, Forest, MS, DUI-DUI First Offense, Drivers License-None, Seatbelt Violation
Bobby L. Watts, 62, 745 Jack Lee Dr, Forest MS, Drivers License-None, Insurance-failure to Show Proof Liability, DUI First Offense, Speeding
Juan S. Pablo, 27, 126 Dummy Line Dr, Morton MS, DUI First Offense
Andres Pedro Baltazar, 31, 228 E Second St, Forest MS, DUI First Offense
Harold Land Jr., 47, 327 W Royal Chartares Square, Cordona TN, Assault Simple, Public Drunk
Reginald Gus Beasley, 30, 6241 Hwy 35 N, Forest MS, Larc-Over $1000(Grand Larceny), Disturbing the Public Peace
Joseph Pete Evans, 33, 6321 Hwy 80 E, Morton MS, Disturbing the Public Peace
William Brent Pinter, 36, 6654 Hwy 35 N, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace
Billy Guy Allen, 72, 5259 Hwy 35, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace
Mary Kathy Allen, 53, 5259 Hwy 35 N, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace
Elbert Underwood, 74, PO Box 175, Sebastopol MS, DUI Other Substance, Insurance-failure to show Proof Liability, Accident-Leaving Scene-Attended Vehicle
Joshua Duran, 26, 448 E Browning Dr, Jackson MS, Vehicle Theft-Auto-Stolen Local/No
Chris Lee Warnsley, 36, 83 AC Thompson, Newton MS, Drugs-Possess Marijuana in Motor
Nathan Jabar Fulton, 35, 545 N Ann Street, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Cntrld Subst (Specify) Misd, Hold for Other Agency
Dachrofsky Darrell Gunn, 34, 534 Ann St, Forest MS, Drugs-Poss Control Subst Felony, Hold for Other Agency, old Fines
Rodrick Tolliver, 48, 1018 Fifth St, Forest MS, DUI Second Offense, Careless Driving, General Violations, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia, Drugs Possess Marijuana in Motor, Drivers License-Suspended-Implied Consent, Insurance Failure to Show Proof Liability
Christopher Udell Holloway, 28, 87 N Ratliff Rd, Morton MS, Probation/Parole Violation
Zarchery Martize Holloway, 26, 87 N Ratliff Rd, Morton MS, No information