Arrest Report November 12

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center November 29 – December 5. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John Tubby, 25, 118 Dixon Rd, Carthage MS, Fail to Appear.

Tori Bradford, 26, 143 Edwards Rd, Forest MS, Larceny-All Other-Over $1,000 (Grand Larceny).

Jimmy Ray Shoemaker, 51, 11746 Clifton Rd, Hillsboro MS, CAPIAS Warrant -Possession Meth.

Fonzie Odom, Jr., 50, 109 Jones St, Forest MS, CAPIAS Warrant -Possession Meth.

Robert Demorris Nelson, 31, 21317 Hwy 80, Forest MS, CAPIAS Warrant -Possession Meth, CAPIAS Warrant -Possession Marijuana, Drugs-Possession Schedule II (Opium, Cocaine, etc).

Johnny R. Jones, 38, 79 Deiores St, Forest MS, Murder.

Lafrank Antonio Boyd, 34, 1313 Esthes Mill Rd, Walnut Grove MS, CAPIAS-Possession Cocaine, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst (Felony), CAPIS Warrant -Possession Marijuana.

Silvino Miranda, 37, Byron St, Forest MS, CAPIAS Warrant -DUI.

Demario Darnell Culberson, 33, 1602 Ricks Rd, Noxapater MS, DUI-Third of Subsequent Offense.

Dentavious Tyshon Lockett, 24, 607 Birch St, Forest MS, Assault-Aggravated-Other Dangerous, Failure to Stop for Emergency Vehicle.

Joseph Wayne Crimm, 30, 809 L.Q. Reeves Rd, Forest MS, CAPIAS Warrant -Possession Meth.

Brandon Lewis, 20, 1819 Hwy 43 S, Pelahatchie MS, Murder, Arson-Other Mobile Property.

Terry Joe Roberts, 54, 2162 Old Jackson Rd, Forest MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Possession Meth.

Christopher A. Patrick, 42, 131 Wash Dr, Forest MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Possession Meth.

Echo Mayo, 28, 22586 Hwy 80, Lake MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Possession Meth.

Ricky Jason Watkins, 57, 1248 Starling Center Rd, Walnut Grove MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Possession Meth.

Jontarrious Smith, 21, 626 Dennis Rd, Forest MS, Stolen Property-Receiving-Over $1,000, Larceny-All Other-Under $1,000 (Petty), Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense.

James Lee Stewart, 29, 4157 Damascus Rd, Walnut Grove MS, Contraband in Jail, Conspiracy to Commit Crime.

Davangelos Anderson, 22, 681 Harris Rd, Lake MS, CAPIAS Warrant-Burglary.

Devan Duane Burnside, 24, 3779 King Rd, Forest MS, DUI-Second Offense, Drivers License-None, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

George Frank Allen, 38, 112 Subdivision Rd, Morton MS, DUI-First Offense, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, Seatbelt Violation.

Luis Felipe Perez, 32, 1240 W Third St, Forest MS, Public Drunk, Hold for Other Agency.

Ralph Lofton, 61, 2091 SCR 558, Pulaski MS, Drugs-Sale Cntrld Subst Felony.

Trevion Lavonzel Duncan, 26, 349 Iberville Apartment St, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence, Hold for Other Agency.

Willie Roy Nelson, 29, 431 N 2nd Av, Forest MS, Disorderly Conduct/Failure to Comply, Disturbing the Public Peace, Contempt of Court.

Michelle M. Dansby, 37, 4375 Norris Homewood Rd, Lake MS, Fail to Appear.

Pascual Hernandez, 36, 300 Banks St, Forest MS, Public Drunk, General Violations.

Larry Donnell Hobbs, 38, Old Hwy 13, Morton MS, Trespassing.

Orby Renfroe, Jr., 50, 5121 SCR, Morton MS, Obstruction of Justice.

Jacob Brain Hamilton, 34, 10563 Hwy 481 S, Pulaski MS, Obstruction of Justice.

David Larry Frith, 37, 758 Townsend Rd, Morton MS, Failure to Register as Sex Offender.

Feliciano Flores, 38, 1619 Wildwood St, Huntsville TX, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Drugs-Possession Marijuana Second Offense, Drugs-Possession Marijuana Third Offense.

Jodie Manie, 50, 410 Lyndale Highland, Highland TX, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Drugs-Possession Marijuana Second Offense, Drugs-Possession Marijuana Third Offense.

Joseph Pete Evans, 33, 6321 Hwy 80 E, Morton MS, Burglary-Residence-Forcible.

Jason Lacey, 36, 2277 Robert Butler Rd, Forest MS, Hold for Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Bonzell Ficklin, 45, 1170 Lone Pilgrim Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Clifton Neal Pryor, 7744 Hwy 21 N, Forest MS, Drugs-Sale Cntrld Subst Felony, CAPIAS WARRANT-Possession Meth, CAPIAS WARRANT-Possession of Marijuana, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Andre Gammage, 38, 4986 Ringold Rd, Forest MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Samuel Smith, 45, 506 S Third Av, Forest MS, General Violations.

Anitra Anderson, 30, 452 Campus Dr, Conehatta MS, Public Drunk.

Mark Jim, 38, 5246 Conehatta Prospect Rd, Conehatta MS, Public Drunk.