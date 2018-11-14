Arrest Report November 14

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center November 1 – November 7. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jermaine Hughes, 35, 1693 VFW Rd, Forest MS, Larceny-Petty-Attempted.

Kenneth J. Patrick, 60, 332 Watson Dr., Forest MS, Old Fines.

Steven Mackie May, 51, 489 Dennis Rd, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Schedule I, Resisting Arrest, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Tu Anh Nguyen, 35, 1637 Loveland Dr, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst with Intent to Distribute, Investigation-Hold for Investigation.

Hieu Minh Le, 32, 140040 Soleberg Rd S, Washington State, WA, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Kadarrius Keshawn Thorton, 27, 306 Old Hickory Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence, Malicious Mischief/Vandalism, Public Drunk.

Willie Steve Davis, 38, Morton MS, Mittimus Warrant.

Patrick Barlow, 38, 2421 Cliff Armstrong Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Simple.

Marilyn Bolen, 35, 4781 Hwy 4, Tunica MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Ralph Lamar McCrory, 242 New Subdivision Rd, Morton MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Misdemeanor, Contempt of Court.

Miguel Sebastian Andres, 42, Forest MS, Public Drunk.

Charles Wesley Nabors, 33, 864 Greer Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Jessica Ann Nabors, 30, 864 Greer Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Larry Donnell Hobbs, 38, Old Hwy 13 S, Morton MS, Trespassing.

Michael John Wetterling, 32, 8830 Matador Dr, Grand Bay AL, DUI-Refusal to Submit to Test, Disturbing the Public Peace, Alcohol Possession Beer/Wine in Dry County.

Laroddra Symone Ealy, 26, 1897 Bufkins Rd, Walnut Grove MS, Tag Switched, Drivers License-Suspended-Traffic, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Zarion Ringo, 231 Jones St, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Nathan Joe Landrum, 41, 895 Cooper Rd, Morton MS, Larceny Petty-Attempted.

Willie Davis Christian, 38, 3856 Morton Rankin Countyline Rd, Morton MS, Hold for Other Agency.

Deshawn Lee Spivey, 31, 212 Joe St, Forest MS, CPIAS DUI Warrant.

Anthony De’shun Patrick, 40, 811 South West, Forest MS, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense, Drugs-Possession Schedule I.

Perry Lee Webb, 25, 3202 Highway 21, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Profanity-Drunk in Public.