Arrest Report September 12

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center August 29 – September 5. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Michael Ledbetter, 39, 3267 Sherman Hill, Lake MS, Drugs-Sale Marijuana.

Joseph Trudale Sampson, 34, 745 Wash St, Forest MS, Hold for Other Agency

Pamela Johnson, 48, 415 S West AV Apt 5, Forest MS, Contempt of Court

Clarence Dewayne Scott, 31, 1875 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Forest MS, DUI-Refusal to Submit to Test.

Ervin Lajerald Jones, 24, 125 Stave Mill Rd, Lake, MS, Indicted-Indicted.

Norman Fermaint, 37, Hwy 80, Forest MS, Public Drunk.

Armando Martinez, 41, Forest MS, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct-Fail to Comply w/Ofcr.

Christopher Randy Rutledge, 32, 3747 Midway Odom Rd, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace, Trespassing, Assault-Domestic Violence, Accessory After the Fact (Felony).

Brian Colby Dennis, 28, 2813 Old Hwy 80, Forest MS, Contempt of Court-Failure to pay fines/restitution, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Misdemeanor, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Leslie Ann Patrick, 31, 979 Oliver Dr, Forest MS, Abuse 911 Emergency Line.

Roy Lee Ealy, 42, 184 North Boyd Ln, Forest MS, Disturbing the Public Peace.

Victor Lee Willis, 53, 134 Dixon Rd, Philadelphia MS, DUI-First Offense, Insurance Failure to Show Proof Liability, Careless Driving, General Violations, General Violations.

Gabriel A. Mascorro, 40, 108 S. State Street, Morton MS, DUI-First Offense, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability, General Violations, Tag-None, Drugs-Possession Paraphernalia.

Antwan McLin, 41, 534 Lawrence Rd, Jackson MS, Weapon-Possession Firearm by Felon, Hold for Other Agency.

Willie Steve Davis, 38, 190 Billy Davis Rd, Morton MS, DUI-Second Offense, Insurance-Failure to Show Proof Liability.

Daniel Tanner, 41, 108 Kalem Rd, Morton MS, Controlled Substance-Illegal Possession, Drugs-Possession Marijuana First Offense.

Derrick Little, 40, 425 Martin Luther King Dr, Forest MS, Controlled Substance-Illegal Possession.

Treyon Letrez Devon Mack, 27, 13293 Highway 80, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Jacob Alexander Rogers, 34, 855 Sistrunk Ln, Carthage MS, Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst Felony.

Terena Crimm, 22, 452 Cattle Gap Rd, Forest MS, Public Drunk.

Gregory M. Barnes, 43, 156 Johnsontown Rd, Lake MS, Weapon-Possession Firearm by Felon.

Kenneth Ormond, 53, 2711 Cliff-Armstrong Rd, Forest MS, Assault-Simple.

Howard Lashawn Hunt, 4313 Lake Norris Rd, Lake MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

David Earl Evans, 48, 4330 Hwy 483, Lena MS, Probation/Parole Violation, Hold for Other Agency.

Jon Patrick Washington, 4340 W. Southview Dr, Columbia MO, Assault-Aggravated-Pol Ofcr-Other, Fleeing/Eluding in M/V Felony (pursuit).

James David Harris, 37, 504C Smith County Rd, Forest MS, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1,000-First Offense.

Shakecia Maroney, 40, 801 N Pearl Street, Carthage MS, Larceny-Shoplifting Under $1,000-First Offense.

Earnest Hughes, 63, 7825 Hwy 483, Lena MS, Contempt of Court-Failure to Pay Fine/Restitution.