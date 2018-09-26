Arrest Report September 26

The following individuals were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center September 13 – September 19. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Dion Ratliff, 33, 46 Butane Rd, Morton MS, Contempt of Court.

Darrell Dewayne Walton, 48, 199 Ephesus Rd, Forest MS, Contempt of Court.

Brittany Henderson, 29, 621 Hampton Cv, Jackson MS, Bond Surrender on Previous Charges.

Mark Jerome Hawkins, 26, 800 Hillsboro St, Forest MS, Mittimus-Warrant.

Crystal King, 29, 267 Smith County Rd, Raleigh MS, Public Drunk.

Keenan Russell, 35, 5148 Hwy 35 S, Forest MS, Contempt Court.

Willie James Holifield, 32, 127 County Rd 112, Bay Springs MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

Charles Ray Schevelle, 37, 1510 McMillian Rd, Forest MS, Larceny-All Other-Under $1000 (Pet).

Jennifer Marie Parrett, 626 Donald Rd, Morton MS, Child Abuse-Inflict Serious Bodily Harm.

Ervin Wayne Smith, 50, 1378 E Seventh St, Forest MS, Larceny-Shoplifting-Under $1000-Third Offense.

Bartolo Gomez, 19, 322 Minnesota Av, McComb MS, General Violations, Red Light-Running (Disregard Traffic Control).

Joshua Steven Moore, 30, 1164 Goodhope Rd, Lake MS, Trespassing, Public Drunk.

Edilma Lopez, 27, 756 Broad Street, Forest MS, Assault-Domestic Violence.

Christopher Blake Renfroe, 25, 81 Irby Rd, Morton MS, Contempt of Court.

Jamarion Montreal Jackson, 18, Crestview, FL Drugs-Possession Cntrld Subst With Intent to Distribute, Stolen Property-Receiving-Over $1000, Hold for Other Agency.

Brandon Charles Clayton, 32, 341 County Rd 168, Louin MS, Probation/Parole Violation.

John Austin Newton, 30, 207 Magnolia St, Newton MS, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency.

James Bell, 51, 10231 Road 773, Philadelphia MS, Contempt of Court.

Joshua Moore, 29, 898 Jimmie Dr, Forest MS, Trespassing.

Kenaz Johnson, 35, 207 Magnolia St Lot 1, Newton MS, General Violations.