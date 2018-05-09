Arrest Report September 5

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 1:54pm

The following persons were entered into the docket at the Scott County Detention Center August 23 - August 27. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Joseph Matthew Sharp, 35, 9868 Hwy 21, Forest MS, Misd- Assault-Domestic violence

Dwayne Banford, 55, 115 Mae St., Starkville MS, Drug Possession

Fredrick James McClendon, 52, 102 W McClendon, Forest MS, Misd- Disturbance of Family

Justin Clay Evans, 29, 353 Kalem Rd., Morton MS, Misd- Assault-Domestic violence

Patrick Jerome Randle, 38, 515 12th Ave. Apt. C, Carthage MS, Misd- Drug possession, Disorderly conduct, Disturbing the public peace, Malicious mischief. Felony- Assault, police officer

Mary Lee Vivians, 52, 275 Old Hwy 35 Loop, Forest MS, Misd- Mittimus

Diamond Havard, 34, 44 John H Rd., Forest MS, Misd- Disorderly conduct, fail to comply with officer

Harvery Jackson, 36, 236 Acree St., Morton MS, MIsd- Contempt of court

Tina Lynn Nixon, 49, 104 New Subdivision Rd., Forest MS, Misd- Disturbing the public peace

Willie Steve Davis, 38, 270 Billiy Davis Rd., Morton MS, Misd- Public drunk, Disturbing the public peace. Felony- Capias DUI

Jamisha Benton, 24, 415 S 1st Av., Forest MS, Misd- Disturbing the public peace

Micheal Paul Shoemaker, 43, 6202 Lang Mill Rd., Forest MS, Misd- Assault, domestic violence

Patrick Ryan McMillan, 29, 881 East River Place, Jackson MS, Felony- Stolen property

Lakendrick Brewer, 31, 385 Authur Harris Rd., Lena MS, Felony- Larceny, Vehicle theft, Possession of firearm by felon

Kingi Peterson, 30, 227 Lyle Dr., Morton MS, Other- Probation/parole violation

Cornelius Patrick, 20, 828 South Little River Rd., Forest MS, Misd- Disturbance of family

 

