The Scott County MHV Cultural Arts Exhibits was held at the Scott County Extension office. Scott County MHV member, Carolyn Macon won blue and Sweepstakes on her artwork, pictured above. Macon is a member of the Cluster MHV Club.

Scott County MHV member Bobbie Hodges won blue and Sweepstakes her entry in the crocheted blanket made with other fine fibers in the Scott County MHV Cultural Exhibit. Hodges is also a member of the Morton MHV Club.

Zettie Walters, from Ringgold MHV Club won blue and Sweepstakes on her hand quilted baby quilt at the MHV Cultural Arts Exhibit.

Scott County MHV member Annie Brown from Morton, MHV Club won blue and Sweepstakes on her painting and won blue on her diamond dot artwork.

Pictured above Diamond Dot artwork created by Helen Watkins, Morton MHV Club. Ms. Watkins won blue and Sweepstakes.

Scott County MHV member Florence Measells from Morton, MHV Club won Blue and sweepstakes on her Other Quilted item.

Other winners not pictured are Connie Wash, from Cluster MHV Club won blue on her walk candle display and Easter candle holders. She also placed second on her Easter Wreath, Easter candle and Easter basket decoration.

Frisky Roland, Morton MHV Club placed second with her recycled candle holder.