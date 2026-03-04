AliBeth Wilborne, second from left, a student at East Rankin Academy, was named Distinguished Young Woman of Scott County 2027 Saturday night in Sebastopol. Wilborne is the daughter of Sarah and Shane Wilbourne. The Class of 2027 Scholarship Recipients from left are, Rosmeri Augustin, 3rd Runner Up: $200; Wilbourne, Be Your Best Self Essay: $200, Overall Scholastics: $400, Overall Fitness: $400, DYW of Scott County 2027: $1,000; Trinite’e Lofton, DYW Spirit Award: $200, Kariana Simmons Talent: $400, Norma Ruth Lee Self Expression: $400, 1st Runner Up: $500, and Keyla Lopez-Jimenez, 2nd Runner Up: $300.