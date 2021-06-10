Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of October 26, 2021:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2019-KA-01854-COA

Anthony W. Carter a/k/a Anthony Carter a/k/a Anthony Warren Carter v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 2017-49-KR1; Ruling Date: 12/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jones County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-KA-01059-COA

Christopher A. Groves a/k/a Christopher Groves v. State of Mississippi; Leake Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CR-0012-LE-MD; Ruling Date: 09/25/2020; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Leake County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CP-00584-COA

Lenzy Louis Hodgin a/k/a Lenzy L. Hodgin a/k/a Lenzy Hodgin v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:18-cv-00130; Ruling Date: 05/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CP-00592-COA

Sylvester Bell a/k/a Bell Sylvester v. State of Mississippi; Tunica Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-0157; Ruling Date: 05/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Linda Coleman; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Tunica County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2015-CT-01311-COA

Victor Sims a/k/a Victor L. Sims a/k/a Victor Lavino Sims v. State of Mississippi; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 2014-0256-KR2A; Ruling Date: 06/24/2015; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Disposition: Victor Sims's pro se motion to recall the mandate and reopen his appeal is denied. Order entered 10/20/2021.

EN BANC

2019-CT-00745-COA

Luther Greer and Brandi Greer v. Sandra Akers; Tippah Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2018-293-W; Ruling Date: 04/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Whitwell; Disposition: The appellants' motion for appellate attorney's fees is denied. Greenlee and Smith, JJ., not participating. Order entered 10/20/2021.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00905-COA

Kacey Croney v. Tashfeen Solangi; Pearl River Chancery Court; LC Case #: 55CH1:09-cv-00133-S; Ruling Date: 08/06/2018; Ruling Judge: Rhea Sheldon; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00105-COA

Russell Haley v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:19-cv-00047; Ruling Date: 01/16/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2020-KA-00114-COA

Luis Alberto Figueroa v. State of Mississippi; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17-CR-130-sc-cc; Ruling Date: 11/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Collins; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Greenlee, J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-00433-COA

In the Matter of the Estate of Lester Randle, Deceased: Tumika Randle Webber and Sylvester Randle v. Dorothy Meeks Randle; Leflore Chancery Court; LC Case #: 42CH1:18-pr-00028; Ruling Date: 01/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Watosa Sanders; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Westbrooks, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Votes: Westbrooks, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00788-COA

Omar Ali Rahman v. John Joseph Lyons; Madison Chancery Court; LC Case #: 45CH1:18-cv-00080; Ruling Date: 04/29/2020; Ruling Judge: Cynthia Brewer; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00963-COA

George Massey a/k/a George Lee Massey v. State of Mississippi; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-CV-063(CW); Ruling Date: 07/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-TS-00743-COA

Cedric Andreal Blackmore v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:21-cv-00040; Ruling Date: 06/18/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Consolidated with 2021-TS-00744-COA Joseph White a/k/a Joseph Anthony White v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:21-cv-00016; Ruling Date: 06/18/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Consolidated with 2021-TS-00769-COA Michael Allen Traxler v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:21-cv-00022-JR; Ruling Date: 07/29/2021; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: Cedric Andreal Blackmore's motion to reinstate his appeal in cause number 2021-TS-00743-COA is granted. Blackmore's appeal is hereby reinstated. Counsel for Blackmore shall have fourteen days from the entry of this order to file a designation of the record that fully complies with Mississippi Rule of Appellate Procedure 10(b)(1). Joseph White's motion to reinstate his appeal in cause number 2021-TS-00744-COA is granted. White's appeal is hereby reinstated. Counsel for White shall have fourteen days from the entry of this order to file a corrected certificate of compliance and a separate designation of the record that fully complies with Rule 10(b)(1). Blackmore's and White's requests to consolidate cause numbers 2021-TS-00743-COA and 2021-TS-00744-COA are granted. Michael Allen Traxler's motion to consolidate cause numbers 2021-TS-00743-COA, 2021-TS-00744-COA, and 2021-TS-00769-COA is granted. Emfinger, J., not participating. Order entered 10/20/2021.

EN BANC

2021-TS-00818-COA

Joe White and Justin White v. State of Mississippi; Winston Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0002-CR; Ruling Date: 05/10/2021; Ruling Judge: Joseph Loper, Jr.; Disposition: This appeal shall not be dismissed as untimely. Counsel for the appellants shall have fourteen days from the entry of this order to file an amended certificate of compliance. Order entered 10/20/2021.

EN BANC

2021-TS-00977-COA

Christopher H. Creel a/k/a Christopher Houston Creel v. State of Mississippi; Rankin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 61CI1:21-cv-00063-JM; Ruling Date: 06/23/2021; Ruling Judge: M. Mills; Disposition: Christopher H. Creel's pro se response to the show-cause notice issued by the Mississippi Clerk of Appellate Courts is well taken. This appeal shall be allowed to proceed as timely filed. Emfinger, J., not participating. Order entered 10/20/2021.