Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of September 06, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-00310-COA

Delton Ray Burns a/k/a Delton Burns v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17,0021CRP; Ruling Date: 03/04/2021; Ruling Judge: Toni Terrett; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Warren County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CA-00397-COA

John Caston v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:20-cv-00493; Ruling Date: 03/15/2021; Ruling Judge: Betty Sanders; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CP-00538-COA

Ngoc Mai Nguyen v. Elvis Bui; Lowndes Chancery Court; LC Case #: 44CH1:20-cv-00482-JNS; Ruling Date: 05/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Joseph Studdard; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CA-00653-COA

Nicholas Beasley a/k/a Nicholas A. Beasley v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:21-cv-00112-JR; Ruling Date: 06/03/2021; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2021-CA-00802-COA

Kedric Norwood a/k/a Kedrick Kevon Norwood v. State of Mississippi; Panola Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: CV2021-34 JMP1; Ruling Date: 06/17/2021; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-CA-00998-COA

Don Roberts, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-CV-197-SC-CM; Ruling Date: 07/30/2021; Ruling Judge: Caleb May; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2021-CA-00316-COA

Delando Wilson v. City of Greenville; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 76CI1:21-cv-00008; Ruling Date: 02/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Margaret Carey-McCray; Consolidated with 2021-CA-00518-COA Delando Wilson v. City of Greenville; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 76CI1:21-cv-00027; Ruling Date: 05/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Carol White-Richard; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-SA-00375-COA

Bobbie Thomas v. Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00171; Ruling Date: 03/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00214-COA

Kathy Darlene Brewer v. Kemp Bush; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:16-cv-00058; Ruling Date: 09/30/2019; Ruling Judge: Dal Williamson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00384-COA

Laurel School District v. Tito Lanier; Jones Chancery Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CH2:20-cv-00511; Ruling Date: 03/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Billie Graham; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part Without Separate Written Opinion. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., and McDonald, J. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., and McDonald, J., Join This Opinion.