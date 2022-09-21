Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of September 27, 2022:

Emfinger, John H., J.

X 2021-KA-01013-COA

Jessica Clemts a/k/a Jessica Lee Clemts v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:19-cr-00516; Ruling Date: 04/21/2021; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Majority Opinion: Emfinger, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2021-KA-00261-COA

Frederick Edwards, Jr. a/k/a Fredrick D. Edward a/k/a Fredrick Douglas Edwards a/k/a Frederick Douglas Edwards, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-cr-00408-JA; Ruling Date: 01/26/2021; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McDonald, Deborah, J.

XX 2021-CA-00767-COA

Loblolly Properties LLC v. Le Papillon Homeowner's Association Inc.; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:19-cv-00446-SM; Ruling Date: 06/24/2021; Ruling Judge: Sheila Smallwood; Majority Opinion: McDonald, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur. Barnes, C.J., McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Greenlee, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2021-WC-01261-COA

Jonathan Hollis v. Acoustics, Inc. and Associated General Contractors of MS, Inc.; LC Case #: 1907900-R-1750-A; Ruling Date: 10/05/2021; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2021-CP-01029-COA

Jacob B. Scott and Melody L. Scott v. Jamie Scott Rouse; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:17-cv-00382-MAM; Ruling Date: 08/05/2021; Ruling Judge: Mark Maples; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Lawrence, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-00704-COA

Marcus L. Wess a/k/a Marcus Lindell Wess v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:19-cv-00216-KJ; Ruling Date: 07/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Jackson County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Emfinger, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Lawrence, J., Not Participating.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2021-CP-01004-COA

Jonathan D. Cooper a/k/a Jonathan Dewayne Cooper a/k/a Jonathan Cooper a/k/a Johnathan Cooper v. State of Mississippi; Sunflower Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2021-0185; Ruling Date: 08/11/2021; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Sunflower County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2021-KA-00737-COA

Sharina Lee Wooten v. State of Mississippi; Lincoln Circuit Court; LC Case #: 43CI1:20-cr-00048; Ruling Date: 06/18/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Taylor; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lincoln County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Westbrooks, J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00094-COA

Leon Lamar Trotter a/k/a Leon Trotter v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 5797; Ruling Date: 11/26/2018; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Consolidated with 2005-KA-00379-COA Leon Lamar Trotter v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 5797; Ruling Date: 06/16/2004; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00265-COA

Charlene Billiot Thomas v. Boyd Biloxi LLC; Harrison Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 24CI2:18-cv-00136; Ruling Date: 02/12/2021; Ruling Judge: Lisa Dodson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks and McDonald, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2021-KA-00418-COA

Douglas McCarty v. State of Mississippi; Lawrence Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18-cr-00151-CM; Ruling Date: 04/01/2021; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: The appellant's untimely pro se motion for rehearing is dismissed. Order entered 09/21/2022.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00426-COA

In the Matter of the E.M. Rush Trust; Mary Jane Rush Lennon, Stacy Lennon, Julie E. Lennon, Estate of Perry Rush Lennon, Robert R. Lennon, Jr. and Dana R. Schilling v. Lowrey & Fortner, P.A.; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:18-pr-00145-CS; Ruling Date: 03/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Smith; Disposition: The appellee's motion for appellate attorney's fees is denied. Order entered 09/27/2022.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00426-COA

In the Matter of the E.M. Rush Trust; Mary Jane Rush Lennon, Stacy Lennon, Julie E. Lennon, Estate of Perry Rush Lennon, Robert R. Lennon, Jr. and Dana R. Schilling v. Lowrey & Fortner, P.A.; Forrest Chancery Court; LC Case #: 18CH1:18-pr-00145-CS; Ruling Date: 03/23/2021; Ruling Judge: Michael Smith; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2021-CA-00471-COA

Angela A. Avery v. The University of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: L17-414; Ruling Date: 03/31/2021; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Disposition: The University of Mississippi's motion for correction or modification of this Court's opinion is granted. See corrected opinion issued this day. Order entered 09/21/2022.

EN BANC

XX 2021-CA-00478-COA

Britt Virden v. Campbell Delong, LLP, Harold H. Mitchell, Jr., Robert N. Warrington, P. Scott Phillips, Bradley F. Hathaway and Frank G. Power; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 76CI1:19-cv-00078; Ruling Date: 11/10/2020; Ruling Judge: Barry Ford; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald and Smith, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ. Dissenting Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., Join This Opinion.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00257-COA

Barry W. Gilmer v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-cr-00170-JR; Ruling Date: 12/10/2021; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: The State's motion to strike the appellant's notice of appeal as untimely is denied. The Madison County Circuit Court's April 14, 2022 order granting the State's motion to dismiss this appeal is vacated. Emfinger, J., not participating. Order entered 09/21/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00287-COA

Andrew Morgan v. State of Mississippi; Adams Circuit Court; LC Case #: 21-KV-0070-S; Ruling Date: 12/14/2021; Ruling Judge: Lillie Sanders; Disposition: Andrew Morgan's untimely appeal is dismissed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Adams County. Order entered 09/26/2022.

EN BANC

2022-TS-00677-COA

Mike Brian Rutledge v. State of Mississippi; Prentiss Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV2021-000100; Ruling Date: 04/11/2022; Ruling Judge: John White; Disposition: As set forth in Rule 2(c) of the Mississippi Rules of Appellate Procedure, this Court finds good cause to suspend the appeal deadline so this appeal can proceed on the merits. Order entered 09/26/2022.