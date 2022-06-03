Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of June 23, 2022:

Randolph, Michael K., C.J.

X 2021-KM-01081-SCT

Eugene Bullen a/k/a Eugene Bullen, IV a/k/a Eugene Samuel Bullen, IV v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:21-cr-00049-JR; Ruling Date: 08/16/2021; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: Randolph, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2017-DR-00696-SCT

Stephen Elliot Powers v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 98-114-CR; Ruling Date: 12/15/2000; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: Stephen Elliot Powers's Motion to Hold Post-Conviction Proceedings in Abeyance Because of Petitioner's Incompetency is denied. Powers's Motion to Amend Petitioner's Motion to Hold in Abeyance Because of Petitioner's Incompetency is denied without prejudice to his right to seek a stay of execution at the proper time. Agree: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. Disagree: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., and Ishee, J. Kitchens, P.J., Objects to the Order with Separate Written Statement Joined by King, P.J., and Ishee, J. Corrected Order entered 6/21/22.

EN BANC

X 2019-CT-00895-SCT

Jelani Miles a/k/a Jelani N. Miles v. State of Mississippi; Yazoo Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2013-1545; Ruling Date: 04/10/2019; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Majority Opinion: Kitchens, P.J. Disposition: The Judgment of the Court of Appeals is Affirmed. The Judgment of the Yazoo County Circuit Court is Affirmed in Part, and the Case is Remanded. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Randolph, C.J., Coleman, Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin, Ishee and Griffis, JJ., Concur. King, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

EN BANC

2020-CT-00761-SCT

Mississippi Department of Economic and Community Development v. General Reinsurance Corporation; LC Case #: 9617314-H-0894 & 0210486-; Ruling Date: 07/08/2020; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Mississippi Department of Economic and Community Development is denied. All Justices Agree. Order entered 6/14/22.