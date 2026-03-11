Dr. Katelyn Jackson has been named one of 25 distinguished honorees recognized for excellence among the Class of 2026 alumni of Mississippi State University.

A medical doctor at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, Dr. Jackson has earned acclaim for her professional achievements and commitment to patient care.

She is the daughter of Rev. Dr. Embra Jackson and Mrs. Rosia Jackson of Brandon, and the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Christine Ousley of Forest, as well as Embra and Allie Jackson of Jackson.